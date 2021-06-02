Consultation launched on proposals to improve bottleneck Inverness junction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Invernessians are being urged to have their say on ambitious plans to ease congestion at a busy city junction.

A public consultation is now underway on designs to improve Inshes junction.

Highland Council want to deliver “a modern transport network” through imposing a number of traffic measures at the bottleneck junction to help ease congestion.

The consultation event is being held online instead of the usual face-to-face event due to Covid restrictions.

Delivering a modern transport network

Provost Helen Carmichael is now calling on local residents to make their voices heard.

She said: “It is clear that with the impact of the pandemic and the shift of national transport policy to support sustainable transport over private car use – the council’s capital programme investments in Inshes junction and corridor need to change to deliver a modern transport network that meets the needs of all users.

“These proposed changes require the council to consult with the public, therefore I urge anyone who lives and works in or travels through Inshes junction area to make sure that you have your say and take part in the online consultation.”

Improving traffic congestion

Council planners have outlined a number of designs for consideration.

One idea is to introduce a signalised four-way roundabout alongside priority bus lanes to ease congestion at the bottle neck junction.

Improvements are also being proposed on the eastern approach to the junction on the B9006 across the A9 flyover as well as access to Inshes retail park; Sir Walter Scott Drive (north and south) of Inshes roundabout and the B9006 Old Perth Road to the Fluke Junction – fronting Raigmore Hospital.

If approved, construction is expected to start on site by 2023.

Consultation feedback will be pulled together and brought before Inverness area committee for a final decision.

To receive a copy of the designs by post, call 01349 886601.