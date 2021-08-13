Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Fond memories of Inverness school shared at 200th anniversary parade

By Lauren Robertson
August 13, 2021, 5:24 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 5:53 pm

Current and former pupils of an Inverness primary have come together to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

Central Primary School first opened its doors on August 13, 1821.

To mark the milestone, the school launched Central Two Centuries in collaboration with Highland Council, Eden Court and High Life Highland.

And today, past and present pupils along with staff paraded from the site of the previous site of the school on Queen Street to its current location on Kenneth Street.

It was headed by pupils carrying the school flag, along with two young pipers.

Roads in the area were closed off and the weather even held out for most of the event, a brief shower in the middle aside.

Once arriving at the school, a new tree was planted to commemorate the occasion.

Pupils from Central Primary School planting a commemorative tree.

Neil Macleod, 53, had nothing but positive things to say about his former school.

He said: “It was an excellent school, I thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s nice to come along to something like this.”

He attended the school in 1974, and was even able to list the names of all his teachers.

Mr Macleod said: “All my teachers were excellent, some more favourable than others but it was all good.

“Many laughs, lots of good times, met some lovely people and I still keep in touch with them.”

The Hendersons also walked alongside the parade as it passed along the River Ness and through the streets to the school.

They were there supporting two pupils who were walking in the parade and said the kids were very excited to be involved.

Central Primary School anniversary parade.

Did you attend Central Primary School?

Central Primary School ishoping to collect photos and stories from those who have attended the school in the past 200 years.

They have set up a webpage to collect memories from years gone by.

Over the next 15 months, pupils will be learning all about what their school like in days gone by.

Head teacher Ailsa Fraser said: “We had a lovely afternoon, and we are thankful to everyone who attended.

“We are looking forward to getting the term started next week and continuing our 15-month long project to celebrate the school’s heritage.”

