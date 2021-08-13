Fond memories of Inverness school shared at 200th anniversary parade

Current and former pupils of an Inverness primary have come together to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

Central Primary School first opened its doors on August 13, 1821.

To mark the milestone, the school launched Central Two Centuries in collaboration with Highland Council, Eden Court and High Life Highland.

And today, past and present pupils along with staff paraded from the site of the previous site of the school on Queen Street to its current location on Kenneth Street.

It was headed by pupils carrying the school flag, along with two young pipers.

Roads in the area were closed off and the weather even held out for most of the event, a brief shower in the middle aside.

Once arriving at the school, a new tree was planted to commemorate the occasion.

Neil Macleod, 53, had nothing but positive things to say about his former school.

He said: “It was an excellent school, I thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s nice to come along to something like this.”

He attended the school in 1974, and was even able to list the names of all his teachers.

Mr Macleod said: “All my teachers were excellent, some more favourable than others but it was all good.

“Many laughs, lots of good times, met some lovely people and I still keep in touch with them.”

The Hendersons also walked alongside the parade as it passed along the River Ness and through the streets to the school.

They were there supporting two pupils who were walking in the parade and said the kids were very excited to be involved.

Did you attend Central Primary School?

Central Primary School ishoping to collect photos and stories from those who have attended the school in the past 200 years.

They have set up a webpage to collect memories from years gone by.

Over the next 15 months, pupils will be learning all about what their school like in days gone by.

Head teacher Ailsa Fraser said: “We had a lovely afternoon, and we are thankful to everyone who attended.

“We are looking forward to getting the term started next week and continuing our 15-month long project to celebrate the school’s heritage.”