Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Appeal to help find man reported missing in Inverness

By Ellie Milne
August 23, 2021, 1:56 pm
Police are appealing for information to help trace Colin Jamieson Neil Sanders
Police are appealing for information to help trace Colin Jamieson Neil Sanders

A 20-year-old man has been reported missing from the Inverness area.

Colin Jamieson Neil Sanders is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He is possibly wearing white trainers, dark jogging bottoms and a dark t-shirt.

Police are appealing for information from the public to help trace him.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal