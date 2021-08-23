News / Inverness Appeal to help find man reported missing in Inverness By Ellie Milne August 23, 2021, 1:56 pm Police are appealing for information to help trace Colin Jamieson Neil Sanders A 20-year-old man has been reported missing from the Inverness area. Colin Jamieson Neil Sanders is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He is possibly wearing white trainers, dark jogging bottoms and a dark t-shirt. Police are appealing for information from the public to help trace him. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Call for witnesses after man ‘grabbed by throat’ in Peterhead Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands Police ask for help in search for missing Elgin man Murray McLaren Have you seen Nicki Davidson? 13-year-old missing in Aberdeen since Tuesday