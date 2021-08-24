News / Inverness Man reported missing from Inverness found safe and well By Lauren Robertson August 24, 2021, 8:02 am A man who was reported missing from Inverness on Monday has been found safe and well. Colin Jamieson Neil Sanders was reported missing from the Inverness. Police launched an appeal asking for the public’s help in finding the 20 year old. It has now been confirmed that he has been found safe and well. Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal. Police Scotland can confirm that 20-year-old Colin Jamieson Neil Sanders, who had been reported missing from the Inverness area, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared the appeal. pic.twitter.com/zSOiXngC7e — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 24, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police ‘concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Sean Paxton Iain Maciver: I’m searching for my Inverness Good Samaritan ‘Devoted’ family man dies a week after scaffolding collapse at church he was ‘at the heart of’ Will opposing views between SNP and Greens cause problems for the A96 dualling project?