Teenage girls reported missing from Inverness thought to be together

Two teenage girls have been reported missing together from the Inverness area.

Kaitlyn MacDonald, 14, and Rhiannon MacDonald, 17, could be in the Inverness or Nairn area.

Police are asking the public for information to help trace them.

They both have long dark hair and are approximately 5ft 4in tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2966.