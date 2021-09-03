Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car lands on its roof after colliding with lorry in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
September 3, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 5:56 pm
The red Peugeot was left on its roof on Glenurqhart Road after colliding with a lorry.
A two-vehicle crash on a busy Inverness road left a red Peugeot upside down.

Emergency services were called to Glenurquhart Road on Friday afternoon following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry shortly before 3pm.

The crash, which occurred outside the entrance to Glenurquhart Cemetery, resulted in the red Peugeot landing on its roof, blocking the busy road.

No-one is reported to have been injured in the crash.

Glenurqhart Rd, outside Cemetery gates, passerby Says maybe￼ fallen of the back of the lorry….. 🧐😬Update in…

Posted by What's Happening Inverness on Friday, 3 September 2021

The busy section of the A82 Inverness to Fort William trunk road was partially blocked for around an hour as the vehicle was recovered from the scene.

Motorists experienced lengthy tailbacks as traffic was filtered through in single file.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a lorry on Glenurquhart Road in Inverness around 2.55pm on Friday, September 3.

“There are no reported injuries and emergency services are currently at the scene.”

