Car lands on its roof after colliding with lorry in Inverness

A two-vehicle crash on a busy Inverness road left a red Peugeot upside down.

Emergency services were called to Glenurquhart Road on Friday afternoon following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry shortly before 3pm.

The crash, which occurred outside the entrance to Glenurquhart Cemetery, resulted in the red Peugeot landing on its roof, blocking the busy road.

No-one is reported to have been injured in the crash.

Glenurqhart Rd, outside Cemetery gates, passerby Says maybe￼ fallen of the back of the lorry….. 🧐😬Update in… Posted by What's Happening Inverness on Friday, 3 September 2021

The busy section of the A82 Inverness to Fort William trunk road was partially blocked for around an hour as the vehicle was recovered from the scene.

Motorists experienced lengthy tailbacks as traffic was filtered through in single file.

Read more:

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a lorry on Glenurquhart Road in Inverness around 2.55pm on Friday, September 3.

“There are no reported injuries and emergency services are currently at the scene.”