Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Trailer overturned and A96 closed after crash near Dalcross

By Kirstin Tait
September 15, 2021, 1:29 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 3:18 pm
Breaking news

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road has been closed at Dalcross after a crash.

Police closed the road eastbound after a trailer overturned at around 12.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers remain on the scene.

Traffic Scotland are urging motorists to use an alternative route via the B9039.

Reports say traffic is moving slowly on the westbound carriageway as a result.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of an overturned trailer on the A96 at Dalcross roundabout around 11.55am on Wednesday, 15 September, 2021.

“No-one was injured and the road was cleared around 1.45pm.”

 

 

