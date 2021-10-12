Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Wester Ross teenager wins silver at The Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 12, 2021, 6:32 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 6:37 pm

A Wester Ross teenager has added to his trophy cabinet after winning his second silver kilt pin at The Royal National Mod.

Andrew Cumming from Laide won the An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Kilt Pin in the boys 13-15 fluent solo singing competition.

The 15-year-old was the only competitor to take to the stage in the boys contest, after his opponent withdrew.

The accolade is the second of its kind for the youngster, having previously won the Traditional Silver Kilt Pin two years ago in Glasgow.

Dressed in full Highland dress, Andrew took to the stage at the One Touch Theatre with ease to perform in front of a packed crowd of spectators.

‘I have the full set now’

The Gairloch High student said he was delighted to have now have the full set.

He said: “It feels great. I won the traditional when I was 13 so I have the full set now.

The accolade is the second of its kind for Andrew, having previously won the Traditional Silver Kilt Pin at the Mod in Glasgow in 2019.

“There was no one else in the competition but I’m happy with how I performed. I wasn’t as nervous as I was the last time.

“I didn’t remember what it felt like to perform so it was nice to get back into it.”

The 15-year-old has been competing in the Mod since the age of seven, first taking to the stage in Paisley in 2013.

His dad Iain said he was delighted to see his son return to the stage two years on.

He said:” It’s nice to have the opportunity to do it again after two years.

“He’s been competing since he was about seven and he won the traditional silver kilt pin two years ago so this is the first time he has tried singing the more prescribed music.”

Celebrating Gaelic culture

The Wester Ross teen is a fluent Gaelic speaker.

He said he is proud to be able to celebrate his heritage through the spoken Gaelic word.

He added: “Gaelic, it’s very important to the culture up here and it’s good to speak with other people in a language that’s not English.”

Read more of our coverage of The Royal National Mod:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal