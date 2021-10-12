Wester Ross teenager wins silver at The Royal National Mod

A Wester Ross teenager has added to his trophy cabinet after winning his second silver kilt pin at The Royal National Mod.

Andrew Cumming from Laide won the An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Kilt Pin in the boys 13-15 fluent solo singing competition.

The 15-year-old was the only competitor to take to the stage in the boys contest, after his opponent withdrew.

The accolade is the second of its kind for the youngster, having previously won the Traditional Silver Kilt Pin two years ago in Glasgow.

Dressed in full Highland dress, Andrew took to the stage at the One Touch Theatre with ease to perform in front of a packed crowd of spectators.

‘I have the full set now’

The Gairloch High student said he was delighted to have now have the full set.

He said: “It feels great. I won the traditional when I was 13 so I have the full set now.

“There was no one else in the competition but I’m happy with how I performed. I wasn’t as nervous as I was the last time.

“I didn’t remember what it felt like to perform so it was nice to get back into it.”

The 15-year-old has been competing in the Mod since the age of seven, first taking to the stage in Paisley in 2013.

His dad Iain said he was delighted to see his son return to the stage two years on.

He said:” It’s nice to have the opportunity to do it again after two years.

“He’s been competing since he was about seven and he won the traditional silver kilt pin two years ago so this is the first time he has tried singing the more prescribed music.”

Celebrating Gaelic culture

The Wester Ross teen is a fluent Gaelic speaker.

He said he is proud to be able to celebrate his heritage through the spoken Gaelic word.

He added: “Gaelic, it’s very important to the culture up here and it’s good to speak with other people in a language that’s not English.”

Read more of our coverage of The Royal National Mod: