Gold Medal solo singers take to the stage for this year’s Royal National Mod qualifiers

Six singers took to the stage in Inverness to compete in this year’s Gold Medal qualifier round today.

As the Royal National Mod entered into its sixth day, Gaelic lovers and singers piled in to Eden Court’s Empire Theatre for the competition.

Those performing were described as some of the best Gaelic singers in the country.

Each competitor performed two Gaelic songs – one prescribed by the Mod organisers and one they chose themselves.

They were given a mark out of 100 for Gaelic and for music.

All six singers have made it through to tonight’s final, where the prestigious An Comunn Gàidhealach Gold Medal will be awarded to the best male and female singers.

As well as competing for a chance to perform again in the final, those who took part in the Gold Medal qualifiers were in for a chance of winning a range of other sought after prizes.

Female prizes

This morning’s Gold Medal qualifying round was dominated by Mairi Aisling Callan from Coatbridge.

The 20-year-old was awarded a total of 186 points for her prescribed performance and 189 for her chosen song.

She also won the Mr & Mrs Archibald Macdonald Memorial Trophy, Jessie N MacLachlan Memorial Prize and The Joyce Murray Trophy, which is awarded to the competitor gaining the highest Gaelic mark.

Stood beside her pile of trophies, Miss Callan said she felt good to be getting back to the Mod after a five-year break.

She said: “It’s a bit overwhelming really. It’s my first time competing as an adult and I’ve not competed in five years.”

Also moving through from the qualifiers to the finals are Marina MacLeod and Saffron Hanvidge.

Male prizes

Much like the female category, one man took home all prizes up for grabs in the male category.

John Joe MacNeil was the man to beat, scoring highest in both categories and also winning the Caledonian MacBryne Trophy.

The singer was awarded 183 points for his prescribed song and 184 for his chosen piece.

Mr MacNeil selected his second song because he loved the Gaelic in it.

He said: “I’ve always loved the song, I thought it was a beautiful song, so descriptive and the Gaelic in it is so rich.

“It’s a Tiree song and I just thought it worked really well with the prescribed song, which was more of a song of praise.”

Marcas Mac an Tuairneir and Iain Gordon competed against Mr MacNeil for the prizes.

Since there were only three in the category this year, they will all perform again in tonight’s final.

It was a busy day at the Mod, with the Silver Medal competitions also taking place.

