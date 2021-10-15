Watch the top talent from this year’s Royal National Mod in exclusive performances

Following on from big wins and stand-out performances, the top talent from this year’s Royal National Mod shared their songs one more time.

This year’s Mod has been a festival like no other, with a combination of online events and live competitions celebrating the best of Gaelic culture.

The week began with junior competitions, Eden Court and its various theatres the setting for each.

As the week went on, attention moved to the prestigious Silver Pendant, Gold Medal and Traditional Gold Medal competitions.

Read exclusive interviews with winners and find out more about Scotland’s largest Gaelic festival here.