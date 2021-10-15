Royal National Mod loyals celebrate 50 years since first Gold Medal win

It has been 50 years since Alison Rapson and Seamus Campbell first won a Gold Medal at the Royal National Mod.

They both triumphed in the prestigious competition back in 1971 when the Mod was being held in Stirling.

Mr Campbell, originally from Greepe, now lives in Bridge of Allan.

Three years after winning the Gold Medal, Mr Campbell won the Traditional Gold Medal, making him the first man to win both titles.

He is retired from the police and is now a well known adjudicator at the Mod.

This year he adjudicated the Gold Medal competition, the very one he won 50 years ago.

Ms Rapson is originally from Helmsdale.

She now sings with the Dingwall Gaelic Choir, who performed in the choir concert at this year’s Mod.

The choir headed out for a celebratory dinner on the banks of the River Ness to celebrate the anniversary before gearing up for Friday night’s grand finale concert.