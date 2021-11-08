Man charged in connection with two alleged Inverness robberies By Craig Munro November 8, 2021, 2:17 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 2:19 pm Grant Street, where one of the alleged incidents happened on Friday. Picture by Sandy McCook A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a pair of alleged robberies in the Merkinch area of Inverness. The first incident took place on Brown Street on October 7, while the second happened on Grant Street almost a month later, on November 5. The man was expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Armed police arrest man near Cop26 venue Man, 25, in court charged with Inverness robberies Man in dock accused of raping 15-year-old girl Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week