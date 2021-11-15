Fresh plea to bring long-awaited ‘major sports centre’ to the east side of Inverness

A high-class sports centre in the east of Inverness could be on its way, if councillors can begin the process by forming a working group.

Councillor Ken Gowans has lodged a motion in hope of getting the project off the ground.

Mr Gowans feels previous promises have stagnated with little progress made.

He has said there is “unprecedented scale of housing developments” in the east of the Highland capital, with a “lack of amenities to serve a growing population”.

5,000 new homes planned for east of Inverness

Over the course of the next five years, 5,000 new homes are planned with two new primary and one secondary school to be constructed in the east of the city.

Mr Gowans has said it is no secret that “there is a significant absence of indoor public sports facilities”.

The Inverness South councillor has called for a major sports centre which he feels will bring advantages in “building communities and promoting social, cultural capital and wellbeing”.

He is seeking a cross-party working group to be formed to identify potential locations, what range of facilities can be provided and to explore funding opportunities.

The motion, which has been signed by Mr Gowans and his fellow councillors Glynis Sinclair and Ian Brown, will go before the city of Inverness committee next Thursday.

‘There is an absolute need for this’

Mr Gowans said: “There is a huge lack of infrastructure on this side of town.

“It hasn’t kept pace with development.

“There is an absolute need for this and it is something we are crying out for.

“There is no provision here at the moment, yet we have the fastest growing population anywhere in Highland by a long way.

“In the past we have seen increased incidences of vandalism.

“People having nothing to do, young kids for example, and this kind of thing would give them a positive outlook.

“There are a million reasons to have a sports centre on this side of town.”

Sports centre would be ‘international standard’ and a draw to Inverness

Mr Gowans has suggested the creation of any facility be to the highest standard.

He has also raised fears that as Culloden Academy is replaced, the east of the city may lose its only authority provided gym and swimming facility.

“Population on this side of town has grown hugely in the last 10 to 15 years and there are still more houses planned in the next few years,” he continued.

“I am looking for a major sports centre.

“I am looking for something that will be of international standard.

“It will attract athletes from right across the Highlands, as well as local people.”

Where would centre be located?

With the idea in its infancy, no land has yet been earmarked for development.

However, Mr Gowans believes construction within close proximity to Inverness Campus would make use of all access routes.

He said: “Right now there are areas of land lying vacant that are zoned for mixed use or business use.

“I think the ideal location would be somewhere within close proximity to Inverness Campus.

“It would make absolute sense to put it there.”

‘If we are going to be a proper city, we need to have proper facilities’

Mr Gowans is calling for an “absolute commitment” from Highland Council after talks failed to materialise despite a commitment at May’s committee meeting.

During the discussion surrounding the feasibility study for Bught Park, which has been granted part of Inverness’ £20 million share from the UK Government’s levelling up fund, a meeting was proposed to consider the development of a strategic plan for sports provision on the east of the city.

He added: “There has been absolutely nothing since we agreed to have a look at this.

“If we are going to be a proper city, we need to have proper facilities.

“We need to expand and have an ambition.”