Police hunt for missing Inverness schoolgirl Karina Stankiewicz By Lauren Taylor November 21, 2021, 1:02 pm Updated: November 21, 2021, 3:50 pm The schoolgirl missing from Inverness has been found. A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Inverness. Karina Janina Stankiewicz, from the Lilac Grove area, was last seen around 6.30pm on Saturday. She is described as being 5ft 5ins, of slim build with long brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black pullover jacket, black leggings, blue trainers and was carrying a blue rucksack. Police have now confirmed Miss Stankiewicz has been found.