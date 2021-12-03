Man attacked by teenager armed with weapon in Inverness

A 40-year-old man was assaulted by a teenager with a weapon in Inverness yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Kessock Road, near the junction of Bridgeview Drive. It happened at about 5.40pm.

The victim was taken to hospital and released later that day.

Officers are hunting for a teenage male who described as being 5ft 9ins, of medium build with dark curly hair. He was wearing a dark arka style jacket with a fur-lined hood, dark trousers and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Chris Macleod said: “We are increasing patrols in the area and are carrying out extensive house to house inquiries.

“We would request anyone with any information about this incident, or anyone who may have seen the individual described in the South Kessock or Merkinch area around the time of the incident to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 2586 of December 2.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”