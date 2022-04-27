Bonnyrigg’s Lee Currie warns ‘there’s a long way to go’ ahead of second leg against Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic’s Lee Currie isn’t getting carried away despite holding a two-goal lead in the pyramid-play-off semi-final against Fraserburgh.

The Lowland League champions won 3-1 in Saturday’s first leg at New Dundas Park.

But ahead of the return at Bellslea this weekend midfielder Currie has warned they still have work to do to reach the final against Cowdenbeath.

The 32-year-old said: “It would be massive for the club if we could get through to the final.

“But there’s a long way to go, we’re not looking at Cowdenbeath yet.

“I’ve been here for six years now and it’s the level we’re at now where everyone wants to make the step forward and hopefully we can.

“It’s going to be a really hard game at Fraserburgh and we know they play the conditions well with the slope and the wind.

“We’ll need to be at our best to get the result we need to get through.”

Currie made a key intervention in the first leg against the Broch.

With his side leading 2-1 his superb 20-yard free-kick with five minutes remaining ensured Bonnyrigg would have a two-goal cushion to take to the north-east.

He added: “It’s a good free-kick and I was due one to be honest, I haven’t scored many of them after having a few opportunities.

“There’s been a few that have gone over the fence but thankfully that went in.”