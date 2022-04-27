Bonnyrigg’s Lee Currie warns ‘there’s a long way to go’ ahead of second leg against Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Bonnyrigg’s Lee Currie warns ‘there’s a long way to go’ ahead of second leg against Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
April 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 11:53 am
Lee Currie's scores for Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic against Fraserburgh in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic’s Lee Currie isn’t getting carried away despite holding a two-goal lead in the pyramid-play-off semi-final against Fraserburgh.

The Lowland League champions won 3-1 in Saturday’s first leg at New Dundas Park.

But ahead of the return at Bellslea this weekend midfielder Currie has warned they still have work to do to reach the final against Cowdenbeath.

The 32-year-old said: “It would be massive for the club if we could get through to the final.

“But there’s a long way to go, we’re not looking at Cowdenbeath yet.

“I’ve been here for six years now and it’s the level we’re at now where everyone wants to make the step forward and hopefully we can.

“It’s going to be a really hard game at Fraserburgh and we know they play the conditions well with the slope and the wind.

“We’ll need to be at our best to get the result we need to get through.”

Currie made a key intervention in the first leg against the Broch.

With his side leading 2-1 his superb 20-yard free-kick with five minutes remaining ensured Bonnyrigg would have a two-goal cushion to take to the north-east.

He added: “It’s a good free-kick and I was due one to be honest, I haven’t scored many of them after having a few opportunities.

“There’s been a few that have gone over the fence but thankfully that went in.”

