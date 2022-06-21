Man arrested following fire in Culloden home discovered after ‘disturbance’ reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man arrested following fire in Culloden home discovered after ‘disturbance’ reports

By Louise Glen
June 21, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 2:49 pm
Post Thumbnail

A man has been arrested after a house fire in the Stratton area of Culloden yesterday afternoon.

The 24-year-old was arrested after officers were called to an address on Drummossie Road at around 1.10pm on Monday, June 20.

Officers and fire crews initially alerted to a disturbance and then discovered a fire.

Both Drumossie Road and Benbecula Place were closed to allow fire crews to attend.

Two crews from Inverness used two hose jets to bring the fire under control.

Both Benbecula Place,and Drumossie Road were closed as fire crews tackled the fire. Picture supplied by Google.

Four sets of breathing apparatus were used during the three-hour operation.

Fire crews left the scene at 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10pm on Monday, June 20, police and emergency services were called to a disturbance at an address on Drummossie Road, Stratton.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.

“A fire was subsequently discovered at the address and both Drummossie Road and Benbecula Road were closed to allow Scottish Fire and Rescue to deal.”

