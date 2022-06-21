Man arrested following fire in Culloden home discovered after ‘disturbance’ reports By Louise Glen June 21, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 2:49 pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested after a house fire in the Stratton area of Culloden yesterday afternoon. The 24-year-old was arrested after officers were called to an address on Drummossie Road at around 1.10pm on Monday, June 20. Officers and fire crews initially alerted to a disturbance and then discovered a fire. Both Drumossie Road and Benbecula Place were closed to allow fire crews to attend. Two crews from Inverness used two hose jets to bring the fire under control. Both Benbecula Place,and Drumossie Road were closed as fire crews tackled the fire. Picture supplied by Google. Four sets of breathing apparatus were used during the three-hour operation. Fire crews left the scene at 4pm. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10pm on Monday, June 20, police and emergency services were called to a disturbance at an address on Drummossie Road, Stratton. “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing. “A fire was subsequently discovered at the address and both Drummossie Road and Benbecula Road were closed to allow Scottish Fire and Rescue to deal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire and police respond to blaze at Culloden home Fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ late-night fire at Stuartfield near Mintlaw Businesses in Elgin hit after bin fire knocks out internet and phone services Person dies after falling off sea cliffs in Orkney