Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded by police

Road police in the Highlands have been busy detecting 65 speed-related offences within the past week.

Among those recorded was a motorist caught doing 115mph on the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Alvie when the speed limit is 70mph.

Two more drivers clocked in at 99mph and 97mph near Kincraig as well as another doing 99mph at Daviot and 72mph within the 50mph zone near Tain.

On the A96, one driver near Nairn was clocked doing 92mph when the speed limit was 60mph by the mobile safety camera unit.

Two more vehicles were caught within the 30mph zone at Golspie, travelling at 51mph and 49mph.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said, “The figures recorded during the week-long period of enforcement are disappointing, and I would continue to appeal to road users to consider the safety of not only themselves but others who use the road network.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said, “Given the current focus on the A9, we are extremely disappointed to have recorded these speeds in the campaign.

“Whilst the majority of drivers are aware of and adhere to the speed limits in place, these figures suggest that there are still motorists who are not complying, putting themselves and other motorists at risk, which is not acceptable.”

According to police, some of the offences recorded will be referred to the procurator fiscal, whilst the remainder have been issued with fixed penalty notices.