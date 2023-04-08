Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded by police

Five vehicles were recorded speeding over 95mph at various locations along the A9 and A96.

By Ross Hempseed
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.

Road police in the Highlands have been busy detecting 65 speed-related offences within the past week.

Among those recorded was a motorist caught doing 115mph on the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Alvie when the speed limit is 70mph.

Two more drivers clocked in at 99mph and 97mph near Kincraig as well as another doing 99mph at Daviot and 72mph within the 50mph zone near Tain.

On the A96, one driver near Nairn was clocked doing 92mph when the speed limit was 60mph by the mobile safety camera unit.

Two more vehicles were caught within the 30mph zone at Golspie, travelling at 51mph and 49mph.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said, “The figures recorded during the week-long period of enforcement are disappointing, and I would continue to appeal to road users to consider the safety of not only themselves but others who use the road network.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said, “Given the current focus on the A9, we are extremely disappointed to have recorded these speeds in the campaign.

“Whilst the majority of drivers are aware of and adhere to the speed limits in place, these figures suggest that there are still motorists who are not complying, putting themselves and other motorists at risk, which is not acceptable.”

According to police, some of the offences recorded will be referred to the procurator fiscal, whilst the remainder have been issued with fixed penalty notices.

