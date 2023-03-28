Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and the Highlands in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

With many motorists travelling throughout the North of Scotland, Police Scotland’s north safety camera unit is announcing a number of seasonal short-term deployments.

Locations have been selected with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limits.

Police are particularly keen to change driver behaviour on those unfamiliar with the roads.

Reducing casualties

Eric Dunion unit manager of Police Scotland’s north safety camera unit said: “We have been working closely with our road policing colleagues and local authorities to identify locations where we anticipate an increase in traffic due to the increased number of visitors for either holidays or day trips.

“These locations would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location but the short term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour.

“We will be enforcing at the locations and aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place.”

He added: “Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

Chief Inspector Andy Barclay, road policing north area commander, said: “Police Scotland, and our safety camera unit, are committed to working with our partners in order to influence driver and road user behaviour and reduce casualties.

“With the expected increase in tourist travel over the upcoming holiday periods, the implementation of these short term deployment locations are part of a crucial partnership response to improving road safety.”

Where will the cameras be?

The enforcement will take place over Easter, the summer holiday period and October, and are listed below:

North-east

A90 Toll of Birness

A90 near Cleanhill

A90 at Kingswells to Craibstone junction

A93 North Deeside Road

A96 Forres to Elgin near Alves

A96 near Earnside, Alves

Highland

A835 Braemore to Ullapool Road at Ardcharnich

A836 Thurso to John o’ Groats road near Sibminster Road, Murkle junction

A836 Tongue to Thurso Road near Reay Golf Club junction.