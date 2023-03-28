Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and the Highlands in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and the Highlands in 2023

From Aberdeen to Inverness there are going to be speed cameras throughout the region in a bid to reduce casualties.

By Louise Glen
mobile speed camera
Mobile speed cameras. Picture: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

With many motorists travelling throughout the North of Scotland, Police Scotland’s north safety camera unit is announcing a number of seasonal short-term deployments.

Locations have been selected with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limits.

Police are particularly keen to change driver behaviour on those unfamiliar with the roads.

Reducing casualties

Eric Dunion unit manager of Police Scotland’s north safety camera unit said: “We have been working closely with our road policing colleagues and local authorities to identify locations where we anticipate an increase in traffic due to the increased number of visitors for either holidays or day trips.

A90 Toll of Birness
The A90 at the Toll of Birness. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

“These locations would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location but the short term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour.

“We will be enforcing at the locations and aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place.”

He added: “Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

Chief Inspector Andy Barclay, road policing north area commander, said: “Police Scotland, and our safety camera unit, are committed to working with our partners in order to influence driver and road user behaviour and reduce casualties.

“With the expected increase in tourist travel over the upcoming holiday periods, the implementation of these short term deployment locations are part of a crucial partnership response to improving road safety.”

Where will the cameras be?

The enforcement will take place over Easter, the summer holiday period and October, and are listed below:

North-east

A90 Toll of Birness

A90 near Cleanhill

A90 at Kingswells to Craibstone junction

A93 North Deeside Road

A96 Forres to Elgin near Alves

A96 near Earnside, Alves

Highland

A835 Braemore to Ullapool Road at Ardcharnich

A836 Thurso to John o’ Groats road near Sibminster Road, Murkle junction

A836 Tongue to Thurso Road near Reay Golf Club junction.

