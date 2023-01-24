Highlands lose 45 local police officers in three years despite A9 recording 20-year death toll high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highlands lose 45 local police officers in three years despite A9 recording 20-year death toll high

By Cameron Roy
January 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 10:17 am
Highland local police officers have fallen, despite the A9 recording a 20-year death toll high. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson.
Highland local police officers have fallen, despite the A9 recording a 20-year death toll high. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson.

Highland police officer numbers have fallen to their lowest number in at least five years, despite the A9 recording its highest death toll in 20 years.

Police figures show the number of local police officers across the north is now at the lowest level since 2017.

Local police officers are responsible for community issues, quick responses and road policing.

In 2017, the number of officers in the Highlands and Islands Division was 642, in 2018 it was 642 again, in 2019 it rose to 669, but in 2020 it fell again to 652, and in 2021 it was 659.

But according to the latest figures on the police’s website, in 2022 it fell to just 624.

The number of officers in the dedicated national road policing unit has also fallen in recent years. A freedom of information request revealed in 2014/15 there were 596 full-time officer equivalents, but in 2021/2022 this had fallen to 556.

The specialist road policing unit has dedicated bases in the Highlands in Dingwall and Fort William.

How dangerous has the A9 been this year?

The reduction in Highland police officers comes as the Perth to Inverness section of the A9 has recorded 13 deaths this year – its highest number in 20 years.

Overall, there have been 17 deaths on the full length of the road, 12 of which happened in the Highland region.

The casualties included a two-year-old and his grandparents south of Inverness in July.

Some of the most dangerous junctions on the A9 are between Newtonmore and Inverness, in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There have been concerns surrounding safety on the A9, which is Scotland’s longest road, for decades.

But Transport Scotland recently recognised the “concerning” increase in fatalities.

Last month, the agency announced a £5 million safety package to improve road markings, signs and educating foreign drivers to drive on the left.

Road safety has also been raised in the long-running debate around the delivery of the A9 dualling programme.

‘We patrol the A9 every day’

Police say they have faced “challenges” with resources over the past few months.

A spokesman stressed the current model allows for nationwide resources to be “flexed” to deal with any emerging incidents and officer numbers are subject to regular review.

He said: “We work tirelessly to improve road safety for all users across Scotland and recognise that any death is a tragedy.

Police responding to an incident on the A9 at Slochd in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We have dedicated patrols every day on key routes such as the A9 to positively influence driver behaviour and respond to community concerns.

“Every death on the roads involves a unique set of factors which are fully investigated by specialist road policing officers. It is simply not accurate to draw a link between officer numbers in Highland and Islands Division and serious incidents on the A9.

“Police Scotland is committed to improving road safety by continuing to educate road users, improve driver behaviour, carry out enforcement and work alongside our road safety partners.”

What does the Scottish Government say?

The Scottish Government said while the deployment of officers is the chief constable’s decision, the government was committed to supporting the police.

Between now and 2025 the government has committed £5 million in additional road safety measures for the A9 with an immediate investment of £600,000 to improve safety by April 2023.

A spokesman said: “Our sympathies are with everyone who has lost a loved one on Scotland’s roads.

“Police officer numbers in Scotland are still higher per head of population than in other parts of the UK.”

‘A9 safety a low priority for SNP’

However, Scottish Conservative shadow transport secretary Liam Kerr accused the Scottish Government of not prioritising A9 safety.

He said: “This shocking drop in the number of road policing officers exposes just how low a priority safety on the A9 is to the SNP government.

“Our road traffic police work tirelessly day and night to keep the public safe on Scotland’s most dangerous road, yet they are being let down appallingly.

“These unacceptable cuts are putting road users at risk while allowing more criminals to break the law on routes across the Highlands.

Liam Kerr has been a North East regional MSP since 2016 and the shadow transport secretary since 2021.

“People like to be reassured by a strong police presence on our roads but these shameful cuts from the Scottish Government send the opposite message.

“We would ensure that our police have the numbers, resources and funding they need to keep Scotland safe with our Local Policing Act.”

The act would require police to set local targets for the number of hours police spend patrolling the streets and report on their progress.

Neil Bibby, Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman, said: “Making our roads safe is reliant on a number of factors and police enforcement is a key factor.

Neil Bibby has been a West Scotland regional MSP since 2011.

“The rise in road deaths on the A9 is a serious concern and the correct response should be to increase the police presence, not decrease it.

“The welfare of motorists does not seem to be a priority for this SNP-Green government. These figures demand action.”

Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in the Highlands and Islands in the last decade

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Nairn funding bids Picture shows; NICE funding bid visual. Nairn. Supplied by Highland Council report Date; Unknown
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…
To go with story by Alistair Munro. council by-election Picture shows; Highland Council HQ. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCT Date; Unknown; 17b2facf-1fec-41ba-b217-0e12e856b6ce Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd February '16 Highland Council Budget meetings file pics. Highland Council Headquarters in Inverness.
Teacher strike shuts the doors at all Highland schools
Visitors to beautiful Kinlochewe rely on the public toilets. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Unusual weather flip from Atlantic causes mild spell in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands while…
CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Ferry services from Oban cancelled or facing delays due to high winds
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
A weekly roundup of the latest planning proposals across Highland
Black Isle homes get the go-ahead despite objections, Dingwall bridal shop to become a…

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan at the World Street Skateboarding Championship in Rome last year. Image: Franny Buchanan.
Next stop Sharjah as Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan competes for Team GB Olympic place
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Gavin Price eager to prolong Elgin City's Scottish Cup journey by defeating Drumchapel United…
Spring blossom leads to apples but to achieve all this you have to prune!
Scott Smith: It's apple pruning time (and yes, it has to be done)
Far too many pavements were in a treacherous condition across the north-east (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Where were the council gritters when we needed them?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented