Inverness LGBT+ group creates ‘safe space’ with new weekly meet-ups

Inverness Kiki Group has launched a weekly meet-up group to create a safe space for LGBT+ people living in the city.

The group was created to help LGBT+ people come together and socialise, network and play games.

With the first meet-up held on Tuesday at Bar One, importantly the meet-ups offer a safe space for people to be themselves.

Organised by Stephen Doyle and Carla Rae, these “kikis” will be weekly, with about 15 people attending the inaugural meet-up.

Ms Rae also organises lunches and meet-ups in Moray and the Black Isle.

While Bar One is not specifically a “gay bar”, it is a queer safe space in the city and welcomes all patrons with a great cocktail menu and food.

It also allows LGBT+ people to express their individuality and identity, including Alex, in Inverness as a traveller from France.

While he presents as a “cisgender male” he chose to wear female clothing to the meet-up, saying he was encouraged by the welcoming atmosphere of the group.

He said: “It makes me happy, and I have always wanted to live differently but never dared to do it until now.

“Dressing like this felt like something that was forbidden. I would never do it in France.”

‘Close-knit queer community in Inverness’

Many of the group dressed up for the occasion, such as Sidney, who donned colourful rainbow leggings.

She was grateful for the meet-ups so that she could forge new relationships with LGBT+ people in the city after the past two years, which left many isolated due to lockdown.

With it being the first meet-up, the organisers were keen to have people share their ideas for future themes with the next one planned as an arts and crafts event.

Mr Doyle says by having games and themes allows first-timers to the group to feel more at ease as it can be nerve-wracking coming into a very animated and friendly group.

While it is not known exactly how big the LGBT+ community is in Inverness, Mr Doyle says that being a smaller city, the community feels more like family.

He also explained the benefit of meet-ups in person for young people coming to terms with their sexuality.

He said: “More young people are interested in LGBT TV shows and see gay characters on screen but never actually meet anyone like that in real life.

“These meet-ups give them the opportunity to go out a make new friends and to become part of a close-knit queer community in Inverness.”

To find out more about the Inverness Kiki Family, visit their Facebook page.