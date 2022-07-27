Inverness LGBT+ group creates ‘safe space’ with new weekly meet-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness LGBT+ group creates ‘safe space’ with new weekly meet-ups

By Ross Hempseed
July 27, 2022, 7:59 am Updated: July 27, 2022, 9:02 am
Inverness LGBT+ meet-up
Members of the first Inverness Kiki. From left: Sidney, Jamie, Kirsty, Teresa, Connor, Michael, Carla, Stephen, Katie, Kai and Alex.

Inverness Kiki Group has launched a weekly meet-up group to create a safe space for LGBT+ people living in the city.

The group was created to help LGBT+ people come together and socialise, network and play games.

With the first meet-up held on Tuesday at Bar One, importantly the meet-ups offer a safe space for people to be themselves.

Organised by Stephen Doyle and Carla Rae, these “kikis” will be weekly, with about 15 people attending the inaugural meet-up.

Ms Rae also organises lunches and meet-ups in Moray and the Black Isle.

While Bar One is not specifically a “gay bar”, it is a queer safe space in the city and welcomes all patrons with a great cocktail menu and food.

It also allows LGBT+ people to express their individuality and identity, including Alex, in Inverness as a traveller from France.

While he presents as a “cisgender male” he chose to wear female clothing to the meet-up, saying he was encouraged by the welcoming atmosphere of the group.

He said: “It makes me happy, and I have always wanted to live differently but never dared to do it until now.

“Dressing like this felt like something that was forbidden. I would never do it in France.”

‘Close-knit queer community in Inverness’

Many of the group dressed up for the occasion, such as Sidney, who donned colourful rainbow leggings.

She was grateful for the meet-ups so that she could forge new relationships with LGBT+ people in the city after the past two years, which left many isolated due to lockdown.

With it being the first meet-up, the organisers were keen to have people share their ideas for future themes with the next one planned as an arts and crafts event.

Mr Doyle says by having games and themes allows first-timers to the group to feel more at ease as it can be nerve-wracking coming into a very animated and friendly group.

The new meet-up will give LGBT+ people in Inverness the chance to socialise and network. Picture by Shutterstock.

While it is not known exactly how big the LGBT+ community is in Inverness, Mr Doyle says that being a smaller city, the community feels more like family.

He also explained the benefit of meet-ups in person for young people coming to terms with their sexuality.

He said: “More young people are interested in LGBT TV shows and see gay characters on screen but never actually meet anyone like that in real life.

“These meet-ups give them the opportunity to go out a make new friends and to become part of a close-knit queer community in Inverness.”

To find out more about the Inverness Kiki Family, visit their Facebook page.

