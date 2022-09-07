Poundland preparing to open new store at Inverness retail park later this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Poundland preparing to open new store at Inverness retail park later this month

By Ellie Milne
September 7, 2022, 6:01 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 7:23 pm
Poundland will open a new store in Inverness later this month.
Poundland is preparing for the opening of its new store in Inverness later this month.

The store will be based at the Telford Street Retail Park in the 12,000sqft site previously occupied by Poundstretcher. It is due to open at 9am on Saturday, September 17.

The new opening comes five months after the closure of the store at Inverness Shopping Park and will offer a much larger space.

A total of 18 full and part-time staff members will keep it running, which is two more employees than the last store.

As the second Poundland in the city , it will “complement” the existing store on Inverness High Street.

The new store will be at the Telford Street Retail Park in the city. Picture from Google Maps.

Darren Kay, Poundland’s director of retail, said: “Our colleagues are working hard to make sure that the new Inverness store will show off Poundland at its best and one the city can be proud of.

“It will offer customers the amazing range and value they have come to expect from Poundland and which is more important than ever when household budgets are under so much pressure.”

The upgraded site has been designed to give customers a “great shopping experience” with space for groceries, health and beauty products and entertainment products.

There will also be a department dedicated to Poundland’s clothing range, Pep&Co, as well as the home range under the same brand.

