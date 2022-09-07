Poundland preparing to open new store at Inverness retail park later this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poundland is preparing for the opening of its new store in Inverness later this month.

The store will be based at the Telford Street Retail Park in the 12,000sqft site previously occupied by Poundstretcher. It is due to open at 9am on Saturday, September 17.

The new opening comes five months after the closure of the store at Inverness Shopping Park and will offer a much larger space.

A total of 18 full and part-time staff members will keep it running, which is two more employees than the last store.

As the second Poundland in the city , it will “complement” the existing store on Inverness High Street.

Darren Kay, Poundland’s director of retail, said: “Our colleagues are working hard to make sure that the new Inverness store will show off Poundland at its best and one the city can be proud of.

“It will offer customers the amazing range and value they have come to expect from Poundland and which is more important than ever when household budgets are under so much pressure.”

The upgraded site has been designed to give customers a “great shopping experience” with space for groceries, health and beauty products and entertainment products.

There will also be a department dedicated to Poundland’s clothing range, Pep&Co, as well as the home range under the same brand.