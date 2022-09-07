Aberdeen University scientist’s study of rocks ‘paints a vivid and terrifying picture’ of what happened to dinosaurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University scientist’s study of rocks ‘paints a vivid and terrifying picture’ of what happened to dinosaurs

By Lottie Hood
September 7, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 7:04 pm
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.

By analysing ancient rocks, scientists from Aberdeen University have helped to uncover the mystery of what happened to the dinosaurs.

Geoscientists from the UK, Mexico and Brazil have teamed up to help shine a light on a meteorite event that wiped out Earth’s dinosaurs.

The study, co-authored by Professor Ben Kneller from Aberdeen University, analysed rocks dating to the time of the meteorite event.

Thought to have hit Earth over 66 million years ago, the meteorite ignited forest wildfires up to thousands of kilometres from the crash site.

It struck the Yucatan peninsula in what is now Mexico and wiped out more than 75% of living species.

Paints vivid picture of the aftermath of the meteorite strike

Professor Ben Kneller said the event and its effects has been debated for quite some time.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounded the event but due to the study, geoscientists were able to discover that the fire broke out within minutes and had an impact of 2,500km.

However, the wildfires that broke out were short-lived as the impact also caused a tsunami which doused the flames.

Professor Kneller, a professor at the School of Geosciences at Aberdeen University, said: “What triggered these forest wildfires and their extent and timing have been debated for quite a while.

“Until now it has not been clear whether the fires were caused as a direct result of the impact or subsequently, as vegetation killed by the post-impact darkness caused by the debris thrown up into the atmosphere was set ablaze by things such as lightning strikes.”

Scientists from Autonomous University of Mexico, Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, University of Leeds and University of Manchester were also included in the study which was run by Shell Brazil.

The international team were able to apply a unique combination of techniques to confirm they were analysing rocks from the date of the impact.

He added: “We then analysed fossilised bark still attached to the tree trunks to determine the extent of the burning, finding that the bark was already charred as the trees were washed away by the impact-related tsunami.

“This shows that the fires must have begun within minutes, at most, of impact.

“Ultimately our research confirms how and when these devastating fires were begun and paints a vivid and quite terrifying picture of what happened in the immediate aftermath of the meteorite strike.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
The crash took place in the Asda car park in Bridge of Don. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into tree outside Bridge of Don…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Too Good To Go: Dyce Farm (vegetarian breakfast bag) Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Dyce Farm. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Too Good To Go: What I received in my £2.79 vegetarian mystery bag from…
0
The Belvedere Hotel in Stonehaven is being forced to close its restaurant and bar to survive increased costs. Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
'Our only hope of survival': Belvedere Hotel in Stonehaven closes restaurant and bar for…
0
Big Manny's Burgers are West Coast-style US smash burgers made with beef from an Aberdeen butcher.
Aberdeen's Big Mannys' launches burger offshoot as pizzas go DOWN in price
0
The banks of Union Terrace Gardens, hoped to be reopening in some capacity this year, are a little greener. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Union Terrace Gardens: Green shoots of reopening hopes amid planting progress
3
That Pancake Place
Flipping delicious: A first look of new Banchory cafe That Pancake Place
0
Wonderland, Aberdeen's new arts festival, kicks off this weekend.
Step through the looking glass as Aberdeen becomes Wonderland this weekend
0
Adam Martin assaulted a man at a party who claimed he'd killed a husky. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'Animal lover' violently assaulted man who boasted about killing a puppy

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
Poundland will open a new store in Inverness later this month.
Poundland preparing to open new store at Inverness retail park later this month
0