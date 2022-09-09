Police call meeting to discuss how to handle recent spate of Kessock Bridge closures By Stuart Findlay September 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 5:31 pm 0 The Kessock Bridge is one of the Highlands' busiest roads. Picture by Michelle Henderson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Inverness Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour 0 GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen 0 Charles is King: How will UK money, stamps and passports change? 0 How much for a beer? Pub-goers on alert as pint price pushes towards 'psychological'… 0 Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to… 'Worst-case scenario' could be getting worse for new primary school 0 Inverness opening puts cherry on top for Shakes 'n' Cakes as dessert empire expands 0 Is this a good time to buy? When will the housing bubble burst? Property… 0 The 7 best places to get cake in Inverness 0 More from Press and Journal Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour 0 'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over… Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to… GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation 0 'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects… 0