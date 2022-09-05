Kessock Bridge has been reopened following concerns for a person

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kessock Bridge has been reopened by police after concerns were raised for a person.

Officers attended the scene in Inverness after receiving a call at around 10.40am today.

Kessock lifeboat and Inverness and Cromarty coastguard teams were called to attend the incident on Kessock Bridge.

Two fire appliances from Inverness and Fort William were also called to assist the police.

A police spokeswoman earlier said: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for a person on the Kessock Bridge at Inverness around 10.40am on Monday, September 5.

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Lifeboat, coastguard and fire service teams have since left the scene and the road has been reopened.

This follows after the bridge has been closed several times in recent weeks.