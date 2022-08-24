Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to ‘concern for a person’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kessock Bridge was closed by police due to an incident.

Police were called to the scene around 7.20pm on Wednesday, August, 24.

They were responding to reports of “concern for a person”.

The A9, Perth to Thurso road, was closed in both directions.

At 9.10pm, the road was reopened.

NEW❗ ⌚ 20:08#A9 Kessock Bridge CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident⛔ Please #UseAltRoute where possible @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/A190zHWJfj — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 24, 2022

During the closure, Traffic Scotland advised drivers to approach with caution and allow for longer than normal journey times.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to concerns for a person at Kessock Bridge, Inverness.”