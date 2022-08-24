Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to ‘concern for a person’

Kessock Bridge was closed by police due to an incident.
Police were called to the scene around 7.20pm on Wednesday, August, 24.
They were responding to reports of “concern for a person”.
The A9, Perth to Thurso road, was closed in both directions.
At 9.10pm, the road was reopened.
NEW❗ ⌚ 20:08#A9 Kessock Bridge
CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident⛔
Please #UseAltRoute where possible @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/A190zHWJfj
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 24, 2022
During the closure, Traffic Scotland advised drivers to approach with caution and allow for longer than normal journey times.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to concerns for a person at Kessock Bridge, Inverness.”