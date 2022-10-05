Teacher strikes move step closer with all Scottish councils given formal notice of EIS ballot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The country’s largest teaching union has said they will open a statutory strike ballot for teachers across Scotland in one week.

This announcement marks another step toward teachers taking strike action.

Pursuing a fair pay settlement, over 91% of teachers, amounting to over 43,000 staff, across the country confirmed their willingness to move to strike action in a previous consultative vote.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has now said all 32 Scottish local authorities have been issued with formal notices for the strike ballot.

It will be issued to staff on Wednesday October 12, one week from today.

Members are ‘deeply angry at the continuing dragging of feet’

The news follows teachers rejecting the ‘insulting’ 5% pay offer at the beginning of September.

Union members said that due to inflation and the cost of living crisis, this would amount to a 7% cut in real terms.

While it is too early to know what specific schools would be affected in the north and north-east if strike action did go ahead, roughly 60,000 EIS members make up 80% of Scotland’s teachers.

Andrea Bradley, EIS general secretary, said the formal issuing of the ballot notice should mark a “further serious warning” to local authorities and the Scottish Government.

She added: “They must improve their pay offer to teachers or face up to the reality of strike action closing schools across Scotland this autumn.

“Teachers do not consider the prospect of taking strike action lightly, but our members are deeply angry at the continuing dragging of feet and the series of sub-inflationary pay offers that have brought us to this point.

“Teachers are highly skilled professionals who perform a vital job which is crucial to the entire country, and they fully deserve to be paid appropriately for the essential work that they do.

“The message from EIS members could not be clearer – pay us properly, or we will strike in schools across the length and breadth of Scotland.”

‘Time is running out’ for a deal to be reached

Ms Bradley said Cosla and the Scottish Government should not rely on anti-trade union laws for “cover”.

“The 78% turnout in our recent consultative ballot, and the massive 91% support for strike action, would obliterate the thresholds required as a mandate for strike action,” she said.

“The EIS is confident that its members will again vote overwhelmingly for strike action in this statutory ballot.

“Time is now running out for an agreement to be reached.

“Cosla and the Scottish Government must come back with a better pay deal, which properly reflects the value of teachers, and which protects their salaries from further real terms erosion…in order to avert strike action on a scale that will close schools across the country.”