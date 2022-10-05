Teacher strikes move step closer with all Scottish councils given formal notice of EIS ballot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Teacher strikes move step closer with all Scottish councils given formal notice of EIS ballot

By Lottie Hood
October 5, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:15 am
A strike ballot for teachers will be opened on Wednesday, October 12.
A strike ballot for teachers will be opened on Wednesday, October 12.

The country’s largest teaching union has said they will open a statutory strike ballot for teachers across Scotland in one week.

This announcement marks another step toward teachers taking strike action.

Pursuing a fair pay settlement, over 91% of teachers, amounting to over 43,000 staff, across the country confirmed their willingness to move to strike action in a previous consultative vote.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has now said all 32 Scottish local authorities have been issued with formal notices for the strike ballot.

It will be issued to staff on Wednesday October 12, one week from today.

Members are ‘deeply angry at the continuing dragging of feet’

The news follows teachers rejecting the ‘insulting’ 5% pay offer at the beginning of September.

Union members said that due to inflation and the cost of living crisis, this would amount to a 7% cut in real terms.

While it is too early to know what specific schools would be affected in the north and north-east if strike action did go ahead, roughly 60,000 EIS members make up 80% of Scotland’s teachers.

Andrea Bradley, EIS general secretary, said the formal issuing of the ballot notice should mark a “further serious warning” to local authorities and the Scottish Government.

Andrea Bradley, EIS general secretary. Image: Andrew Cawley.

She added: “They must improve their pay offer to teachers or face up to the reality of strike action closing schools across Scotland this autumn.

“Teachers do not consider the prospect of taking strike action lightly, but our members are deeply angry at the continuing dragging of feet and the series of sub-inflationary pay offers that have brought us to this point.

“Teachers are highly skilled professionals who perform a vital job which is crucial to the entire country, and they fully deserve to be paid appropriately for the essential work that they do.

“The message from EIS members could not be clearer – pay us properly, or we will strike in schools across the length and breadth of Scotland.”

‘Time is running out’ for a deal to be reached

Ms Bradley said Cosla and the Scottish Government should not rely on anti-trade union laws for “cover”.

“The 78% turnout in our recent consultative ballot, and the massive 91% support for strike action, would obliterate the thresholds required as a mandate for strike action,” she said.

“The EIS is confident that its members will again vote overwhelmingly for strike action in this statutory ballot.

“Time is now running out for an agreement to be reached.

“Cosla and the Scottish Government must come back with a better pay deal, which properly reflects the value of teachers, and which protects their salaries from further real terms erosion…in order to avert strike action on a scale that will close schools across the country.”

Editor's Picks