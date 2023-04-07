Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged after police seized £3,000 of drugs and £12,000 of cash in Inverness.

Police searched two addresses in the Hilton area of the city yesterday and made the find of heroin and crack cocaine.

The force said it was a “large” seizure, with both men, who are 18 and 27, expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Constable Duncan Birse said: “We are committed to disrupting drug supply in the Highlands as we know the misery this causes to our local communities.

“Working together with the public is crucial to our investigations and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drug related activity within the area to please contact us, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”