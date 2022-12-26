TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The 2022 T2G Bungs, featuring Cam Smith, the 150th Open, and Tiger Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The 2022 T2G Bungs, featuring Cam Smith, the 150th Open, and Tiger Woods

By Steve Scott
December 26, 2022, 3:26 pm
The 150th Open was the unquestioned centrepiece of the 2022 season.
The 150th Open was the unquestioned centrepiece of the 2022 season.

With more of a legacy than LIV can probably ever aspire to, T2G’s Annual Bungs are in their 16th year.

A couple more editions, I figure, and I can start using the slugline ‘a tradition like no other’. I’m sure the Masters were using that one long before they got 20 years in.

But for a few deletions down the way, the Bung categories have remained the same for every year since 2006. 2022 was a fraught year of intrigue and infighting like we’ve never seen in golf, but I believe these Bungs stick to traditional values, without fear or favour.

Our player of the year, announced last week, is a LIVer, for example. But the best golf in 2022 was to be found in the so-called ‘established’ game.

Tournament of the Year

Rory McIlroy’s memorable walk up 18 on Sunday at The 150th Open.

On a personal level, I really enjoyed a couple of junior events – the Boys and Girls Championships at Carnoustie, and the Jacques Leglise and Espirito Santo Trophy matches at Blairgowrie. Two favourite places, with some incredible young talent on show.

The AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield and the Senior Open at Gleneagles were delight, largely shorn of the fractious nonsense going on in the game. But there’s no use resisting.

The 150th Open was maybe the best I’ve ever witnessed in 33 years attending and working at the championship.

Jack’s return, Tiger’s farewell, gorgeous weather, the Old Course firm and bouncy, massive crowds, all the attendant drama and an incredible finish. A rare example of something entirely matching, on and off the course, an almost unsustainable hype.

Round of the Year

I’m parochially inclined to Robert MacIntyre’s 64 in the final round of the Italian Open. I’ve never seen anyone have so many kick-in birdies chasing a title.

But really, Cam Smith’s final round in The Open at St Andrews is unapproachable. The back nine of 30 particularly, and especially given what had happened the day before, as we’ll detail below.

Shot of the Year

Any easy choice. Matt Fitzpatrick on the 72nd hole, in the face of one of The Country Club’s brutally restored bunkers, invoking the memory of Sandy Lyle by hitting a peach from 161 yards to safe two-putt range.

Will Zalatoris still had to miss, but you felt the US Open was won right there.

Non-event of the Year

LIV was definitely not a non-event in itself during the year. It was unquestionably a catalyst for change. It drew more column inches and airtime than just about anything. The infighting and spite that resulted dominated golf for all of 2022.

But what was a non-event was the actual golf on LIV. You struggle to think of one memorable moment of play that occurred, or exciting finale that ensued. The very thing that should count most was drowned out by the noise.

For example, take Bryson DeChambeau. He’s dominated the Bungs and the publicity around the game for two years. But since he went to LIV, he’s simply vanished.

Reassurance of the Year

18 months ago, Ewen Ferguson was the one we thought had missed. Most believed he had the talent, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen, and it seemed the Glaswegian was going to be one of those unlucky ones.

Thankfully, our eye for a winner appears intact. After some years on the Challenge Tour, Ewen finally graduated to the DP World Tour and won twice. It would have been three times but for some outrageous holing out by Oliver Wilson in Denmark. Always a confidence player, he’s flush with it now.

Trophy of the Year

Tradition has it this Bung goes to the worst or weirdest trophy of the year, and we had our winner by July this year.

The new trophy for the winner of the lucrative JP McManus’ ProAm, is a frankly scary thing in the what-were-they-thinking taste-free genre, a giant golden hand pinching a silver ball. Not sure there’s a suitable place to display in any trophy room.

Stat of the Year

The OGWR in total were the stats of 2022, even without the ongoing LIV argument.

The recalibration of the rankings in August certainly made some sense, but no statistical arrangement exist without glaring anomalies. The DP World Championship, with seven of the world’s 25 competing, ranking less than the PGA Tour event the same week with the highest ranked player sitting at 30 was a simple and obvious nonsense.

Furthermore, supporters of the new system started to simply make things up to justify the change. Such as asserting non-PGA Tour players always finished last in WGCs (they didn’t) and that a low range PGA Tour participant was simply more talented than a DP World Tour or Asian Tour winner, which doesn’t remotely pass any sight or smell test.

The rankings weren’t perfect and representative before, but neither are they now. The system needs some more tweaking.

Shank of the Year

Rarely an actual shank, pedants, but the worst or most badly-timed poor shot of the year.

Mito Pereira’s final tee shot which cost him the PGA Championship at Southern Hills is a contender, for sure. The Chilean, now in LIV, may not get a chance like that again.

But I’m going to stay positive with a redemption story. Cam Smith’s baseball-style howk out of a bunker at the 13th on Saturday at the Open was at best ill-advised, and it predictably cost him a double. His two-shot lead at halfway was a four-shot deficit after 54 holes.

Of course, he brushed it off quickly and turned it around – and how – on Sunday. Even his bad shots add to the achievement of that incredible weekend.

Comeback of the Year

We could, plausibly, give this to Tiger Woods for the fifth year in a row. But five comebacks in successive years is stretching logic even for a joke.

There were a few nice minor comebacks, like Thomas Pieters or Matt Wallace and a potential one from Francesco Molinari, although that still needs a little more work.

The only other contender, really, is Greg Norman, who has at least made himself relevant again. But to be honest I don’t feel like giving even a worthless bung to that man.

To hell with it. The first round at Augusta, a one-under 71 after all that happened to him, counts entirely by itself as the comeback of the year. Five-in-a-row for Tiger it is.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented