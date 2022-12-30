Countdown on for return of the Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Countdown on for return of the Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness

By Cameron Roy
December 30, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 3:59 pm
Organisers gathered at the Red Hot Highland Fling site. (L2R) Liam Christie Event Manager from High Life Highland, David Hass City of Inverness manager for Highland Council, Councillor Morven Reid Deputy Provost of Inverness and Councillor Jackie Hendry joint Deputy Provost, Donna Manson Chief Executive of Highland Council. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Organisers gathered at the Red Hot Highland Fling site. (L2R) Liam Christie Event Manager from High Life Highland, David Hass City of Inverness manager for Highland Council, Councillor Morven Reid Deputy Provost of Inverness and Councillor Jackie Hendry joint Deputy Provost, Donna Manson Chief Executive of Highland Council. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Final preparations are under way for the biggest Hogmanay party in the Highlands.

Organisers of the Red Hot Highland Fling – the family friendly Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness – are looking forward to welcoming revellers back after a three-year absence.

All 5,000 tickets for the free event were snapped up within four hours, and there will be no admissions on the gate.

Those who managed to grab a ticket but have now changed their plans are being urged to return them via the online link so someone else can enjoy the party.

This year’s celebrations will be hosted by stand-up comedian Fred MacAulay, with music from Tweed, Mànran and Torridon.

Today, deputy provosts Jackie Hendry and Morven Reid visited the Northern Meeting Arena to check on the preparations which are fully under way.

The organisers have gathered as the stage is being prepared for the Hogmanay bash. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Ms Hendry said: “We are so excited, we have just had a site visit and the stage is almost finished.

“I think there will be a real buzz around the city – Highlanders really know how to party.”

Waiting list for tickets

Due to the event being ticketed for the first time, there have been several questions raised regarding its implementation.

Ms Reid said: “It is a health and safety issue and the team needs to be able to manage the flow of people.

“I have seen people on social media looking for tickets but there is a waiting list set up for anyone looking for tickets.

“Safety has to come first and I think a ticketed event will be the way forward.”

The sky over Inverness will be dominated by fireworks to mark the New Year.

Organisers ‘super exited’ for event

The weather forecast for the event is a 40% chance of rain forecast for most of the evening, but it should be dry by the time the bells chime midnight.

Event and fundraising manager for Inverness Castle, Liam Christie, has been brought in to organise the party for the first time.

The 52-year-old said: “We are super excited for Saturday. By the looks of the weather, it should be OK.

“Because it was a new event to myself, we will be looking how we improve the infrastructure and build from it. But these guys and girls know what they are doing and have been running the event for years.”

Inverness celebrates the New Year with its Red Hot Highland Fling from previous years.

Red Hot Highland Fling’s Highland history

Over the course of its 20 year history, the Red Hot Highland Fling has been a special Hogmanay event for many Highlanders.

Locals at Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling in previous years. Image: Paul Campbell / DC Thomson.

In previous years, it has attracted around 10,000 people from all over the region.

This year’s event officially starts at 8.30pm, with gates opening an hour before and will run through until 12.30am on 1st January 2023.

Previously there had been some questions raised about whether or not it was appropriate for the council to run a large-scale free event as it battles to balance its budget.

A recent report to the Inverness city committee said that hosting the event would cost around £150,000, prompting suggestions that an admission fee should be charged and that it could be an event showcasing local talent to keep costs down.

After the event is concluded the team at High Life Highland and Highland Council will conduct a review to see if tickets will also be used at next year’s event.

Did you party with the best of them at the Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Let the celebrations begin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Eden Court reopened in 2008 following a £25million refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Scottish surgeon Andy Kent at Beirut Port. Photo: FDCO.
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Donald Armstrong has received a BEM for services to music and the community in Dingwall. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. When the Ironworks closes its doors for the final time in 2023, it will be a huge blow for the arts scene in Inverness. Picture shows; The Proclaimers at Inverness Leisure in December 2022.. Inverness. Supplied by LCC Live Date; Unknown
As the Ironworks closure edges nearer, who will step up to fill the gap…
A reminder of some of those we've lost from the north of Scotland in 2022.
Shinty stars, community stalwarts and travelling teachers: A year of obituaries covering Moray and…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Parliament during the debate for the Stage 3 Proceedings of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament/ PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?
We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead pick up first point under David Robertson with draw against Montrose
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy

Most Commented