Countdown on for return of the Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness

Final preparations are under way for the biggest Hogmanay party in the Highlands.

Organisers of the Red Hot Highland Fling – the family friendly Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness – are looking forward to welcoming revellers back after a three-year absence.

All 5,000 tickets for the free event were snapped up within four hours, and there will be no admissions on the gate.

Those who managed to grab a ticket but have now changed their plans are being urged to return them via the online link so someone else can enjoy the party.

This year’s celebrations will be hosted by stand-up comedian Fred MacAulay, with music from Tweed, Mànran and Torridon.

Today, deputy provosts Jackie Hendry and Morven Reid visited the Northern Meeting Arena to check on the preparations which are fully under way.

Ms Hendry said: “We are so excited, we have just had a site visit and the stage is almost finished.

“I think there will be a real buzz around the city – Highlanders really know how to party.”

Waiting list for tickets

Due to the event being ticketed for the first time, there have been several questions raised regarding its implementation.

Ms Reid said: “It is a health and safety issue and the team needs to be able to manage the flow of people.

“I have seen people on social media looking for tickets but there is a waiting list set up for anyone looking for tickets.

“Safety has to come first and I think a ticketed event will be the way forward.”

Organisers ‘super exited’ for event

The weather forecast for the event is a 40% chance of rain forecast for most of the evening, but it should be dry by the time the bells chime midnight.

Event and fundraising manager for Inverness Castle, Liam Christie, has been brought in to organise the party for the first time.

The 52-year-old said: “We are super excited for Saturday. By the looks of the weather, it should be OK.

“Because it was a new event to myself, we will be looking how we improve the infrastructure and build from it. But these guys and girls know what they are doing and have been running the event for years.”

Red Hot Highland Fling’s Highland history

Over the course of its 20 year history, the Red Hot Highland Fling has been a special Hogmanay event for many Highlanders.

In previous years, it has attracted around 10,000 people from all over the region.

This year’s event officially starts at 8.30pm, with gates opening an hour before and will run through until 12.30am on 1st January 2023.

Previously there had been some questions raised about whether or not it was appropriate for the council to run a large-scale free event as it battles to balance its budget.

A recent report to the Inverness city committee said that hosting the event would cost around £150,000, prompting suggestions that an admission fee should be charged and that it could be an event showcasing local talent to keep costs down.

After the event is concluded the team at High Life Highland and Highland Council will conduct a review to see if tickets will also be used at next year’s event.