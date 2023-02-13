Inverness police ‘working very hard’ to address Kessock Bridge closure concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of ideas are being considered to improve the situation at the Kessock Bridge, according to Inverness’s top cop.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill told today’s Inverness city committee that she is “acutely aware” of the impact that closures of the bridge are having.

The bridge closed several times in a short period last August and September and there was another spate of closures in December and January.

As one of Inverness’s main routes, the closures have prompted gridlock across the city.

But they have also raised concerns about a growing mental health crisis.

‘Significant concern’

The initial spate of closures prompted a meeting of a number of affected groups – including the police, the RNLI and suicide prevention charity Mikeysline – in September.

Chief Inspector Hill, who is the Inverness area commander, said another meeting about the situation was held earlier this month.

She said: “We’ve experienced significant concern about the Kessock Bridge, which has attracted a fair amount of attention.

“It is important that we address every single incident that has led to a closure on its own terms. There is a unique set of circumstances behind every incident and it’s important that the agencies involved consider the factors in order to deliver long-term solutions.

“Ultimately, it’s to ensure people get the support they need. At this time, a number of approaches are being considered.”

A feasibility study looking at physical options for bridge safety has been commissioned by Transport Scotland and is ongoing.

Improved CCTV cameras on the bridge are also being considered.

The next step for the Kessock Bridge

Chief Inspector Hill also told the committee that traffic management plans would be considered as the region heads into its busier summer period.

With more tourists descending on Inverness, there will be more pressure on the city’s road network.

Chief Inspector Hill added: “I am acutely aware of the impact the bridge closure has when it happens.

“I want to reassure everyone that we are working very hard to address that, and deliver sustainable long-term solutions.”

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of the Inverness city committee, asked members not to comment on the Kessock Bridge situation at today’s meeting.

A further meeting about the bridge will take place on February 27.