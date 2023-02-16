One in eight units in Inverness city centre are now empty, report reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

One in eight units in Inverness city centre are now empty, report reveals

By Stuart Findlay
February 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 2:50 pm
There are now 96 empty units in Inverness city centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
There are now 96 empty units in Inverness city centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Around one in eight Inverness city centre units are now empty, new figures have revealed.

A health check compiled by Highland Council has shown that 12.6% of the city centre’s spaces are vacant, up from 7.8% in 2018.

The report suggests the increase “may be due to a declining retail market” or “lack of appeal for businesses to set up shop in the city centre”.

An audit was carried out in the summer of 2022.

It showed that 96 units are now vacant in Inverness city centre.

Pandemic accelerated Inverness city centre struggles

The landscape is markedly different now than it was in 2018.

City centres were already struggling, fighting a losing battle against the rise of internet shopping and out-of-town retail parks.

The pandemic made that situation even more precarious.

That aspect is a key part of the health check report.

It states: “It is important to recognise that this audit was undertaken in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

Inverness High Street still attracts a lot of traffic in the summer from tourists. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“These vacancy/occupancy rates may simply be a reflection on the economic difficulties that have been faced, on a global scale, over the past few years.

“It will be interesting to see how the picture may change between the 2022 study and the next health check.”

A series of other town centre health checks have also been carried out across the north. The results of those will be made public in the near future.

Among the other interesting findings is a public survey on different aspects of the city centre’s performance.

Overall, Inverness city centre has been given a 77% public satisfaction rating.

Of the five categories in the survey, Inverness’s highest score was 91% for accessibility.

It also scored 87% for safety and security, 73% for pavement and streets, 72% for evening economy and 64% for retail.

Could business rates review offer hope?

An upcoming business rates review could help improve the outlook of Inverness city centre.

Organisations like Inverness Bid have long argued for action on this to help kickstart things.

There have also been calls for schemes such as an internet sales tax to level the playing field and help bricks and mortar retailers compete with online stores.

Closing down signs and empty shops are a common sight in Scottish town centres. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale has previously said that ownership of the vacant shops is a key issue.

That’s because many are owned by private sector landlords, rather than councils.

He said: “Obviously a healthy and vibrant High Street or town or city centre will make it more likely there will be fewer empty units.

“Councils may know or have a register of the landlords and could perhaps approach them to see if they need assistance marketing the property.”

