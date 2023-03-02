Footballers ready to tackle £100,000 fundraising target at Inverness festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular annual football festival in Inverness returns this year with a goal of reaching a £100,000 fundraising milestone.

The all-day Sneckie Soccer Fives event is organised by the Inverness Business Fives Group.

It claims to be the oldest five-a-side team in the world, with a combined age of 350.

Last year’s gathering raised £23,000, its highest-ever total, for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Save the Children Ukraine Fund.

It means the festival has now raised £83,000 in its four years.

Fundraising target ‘tantalisingly close’

Organisers have now set their sights on the £100,000 target when the popular event returns on June 10.

Frank Gaskell, 75, a former head of international affairs at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, who helps organise Sneckie Soccer Fives, said: “Last year we set ourselves a fundraising target of £20,000 and were delighted that we managed to smash that.

“It brings the total amount raised over the four events to over £83,000.

“All funds raised this year will support the fantastic things CHAS do.

“The £100,000 mark is now tantalisingly close and it would be a fantastic achievement if we can reach that this year.”

CHAS has benefited by £71,500 from the four events so far, while a further £11,500 was raised for the children of Ukraine last year.

CHAS community fundraiser Ruathy Donald said: “The Sneckie Soccer Fives is a fantastic community event run by the generous members of Inverness Business Fives which helps so many children in the Highlands.

“Last year’s tournament provided another wonderful donation to CHAS in its 30th year.

“We wish organisers well for this year’s event and their aim to break through the £100,000 fundraising barrier.”

Where is the Sneckie Soccer Fives event taking place?

The 2023 festival will be held at Highland Rugby Ground, Canal Park.

The event was previously held overnight, but is now planned to run from 9.30am to 11.30pm, depending on the number of teams taking part.

Organisers hope to attract over 750 children during the day and over 25 adult teams in the evening.

To find out more about the event visit the Facebook page.

CHAS is a support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

This includes palliative care, family respite and support through hospices, homecare services and hospital presence.

You might also be interested in:

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.