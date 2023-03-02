Footballers ready to tackle £100,000 fundraising target at Inverness festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Footballers ready to tackle £100,000 fundraising target at Inverness festival

By John Ross
March 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 12:39 pm
Ruathy Donald, CHAS Community Fundraiser, with members of the Inverness Business Fives Group Brian Colgan, Derek Dodds, and Ron Cruikshank.
Ruathy Donald, CHAS Community Fundraiser, with members of the Inverness Business Fives Group Brian Colgan, Derek Dodds, and Ron Cruikshank.

A popular annual football festival in Inverness returns this year with a goal of reaching a £100,000 fundraising milestone.

The all-day Sneckie Soccer Fives event is organised by the Inverness Business Fives Group.

It claims to be the oldest five-a-side team in the world, with a combined age of 350.

Last year’s gathering raised £23,000, its highest-ever total, for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Save the Children Ukraine Fund.

It means the festival has now raised £83,000 in its four years.

Fundraising target ‘tantalisingly close’

Organisers have now set their sights on the £100,000 target when the popular event  returns on June 10.

Frank Gaskell, 75, a former head of international affairs at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, who helps organise Sneckie Soccer Fives, said: “Last year we set ourselves a fundraising target of £20,000 and were delighted that we managed to smash that.

“It brings the total amount raised over the four events to over £83,000.

“All funds raised this year will support the fantastic things CHAS do.

“The £100,000 mark is now tantalisingly close and it would be a fantastic achievement if we can reach that this year.”

The event wll be held at the Canal Park

CHAS has benefited by £71,500 from the four events so far, while a further £11,500 was raised for the children of Ukraine last year.

CHAS community fundraiser Ruathy Donald said: “The Sneckie Soccer Fives is a fantastic community event run by the generous members of Inverness Business Fives which helps so many children in the Highlands.

“Last year’s tournament provided another wonderful donation to CHAS in its 30th year.

“We wish organisers well for this year’s event and their aim to break through the £100,000 fundraising barrier.”

Where is the Sneckie Soccer Fives event taking place?

The 2023 festival will be held at Highland Rugby Ground, Canal Park.

The event was previously held overnight, but is now planned to run from 9.30am to 11.30pm, depending on the number of teams taking part.

Organisers hope to attract over 750 children during the day and over 25 adult teams in the evening.

To find out more about the event visit the Facebook page.

CHAS is a support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

This includes palliative care, family respite and support through hospices, homecare services and hospital presence.

