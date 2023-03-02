Mitch Megginson analyses goals drop-off amid Cove Rangers’ Championship struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Mitch Megginson analyses goals drop-off amid Cove Rangers’ Championship struggles

By Jamie Durent
March 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 12:49 pm
The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

For much of Cove Rangers’ rise through the leagues, Mitch Megginson had the golden touch in front of goal.

Twenty-goal seasons became the norm for the Cove talisman and while some drop-off was a possibility when they stepped up to the Championship, it has been far from plain sailing for Megginson.

He has eight goals this season, the same as midfielder Connor Scully, with one in his last 10 games. Without wanting to make excuses, there are reasons behind the dip in form.

“I can’t remember the last time I had a shot on goal,” he said. “The chances are very limited. We’re not creating much at all.

“There’s a few reasons for that. We need to have the quality in place to do that. This season I’ve been spending a lot of time up front by myself with not a lot of support, because we’re defending more this season than we have in the past.

Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson chats to Leighton McIntosh. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson chats to Leighton McIntosh. Image: SNS

“It’s been the case over the last few years where it’s fallen naturally to myself but there was always going to be a period where you’re not going to hit the numbers you’re used to.

“It’s important that you’re getting goals from elsewhere. Rory (McAllister) chipped in last season, (Connor) Scully pitched in with a few goals at the start of this season.

“I’m finding hitting the back of the net harder this season and you can’t rely on one person to do it. But that’s the same at any club.”

McIntosh picking up slack

One man who has picked up the slack is Leighton McIntosh. The former Peterhead and Dundee forward had to get used to a bit-part role earlier in the campaign but has scored seven goals in his last 13 outings, taking him to the top of the club charts.

“Leighton has done well the last wee while,” added Megginson. “Any time he comes off the bench, you can pretty much put money on him scoring.

“For him, it was about turning that into doing it when he starts. He’s been doing that the last few games, which is key for us to have another goalscorer.

Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“He probably hasn’t done it as consistently as he would have liked over the last few years but he’s in a rich vein form. If he can keep doing that until the end of the season it’ll probably pick us up points.”

Much like Megginson finds himself in an unfamiliar position in front of goal, so do Cove with their position in the league table.

So used to challenging for honours come the end of the season, this season upheaval rather than continuity has been the recurring theme which has underpinned their struggles.

“From being so positive every week, to losing important games which we’re not used to, it’s having that kind of effect,” said Megginson.

Important to survive year

“Realistically that was going to be the case, stepping up to the Championship. You take in the management change in the summer, going through it again in January and the influx of players as well, it’s not been plain sailing.

“The most important thing is surviving this year. I’m sure the gaffer and the chairman will look to build on that if we manage to stay in the league.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson celebrates scoring the only goal of the game. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson celebrates scoring the only goal of the game. Image: SNS

“It’s a fair point (upheaval) – we’re so used to having the same squad. Any team that does that tends to be more successful.

“It was going to happen at some point but it does have that effect. Everyone is learning new faces and the team is changing. It’s not getting that consistency.”

They face Dundee at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, the team they lost 3-0 to on the road last month.

With the gap between the bottom three narrowing each week, points at home are becoming ever more important.

New signing on loan from Livingston

“Coming from the last game, we need to have more of an attacking intent,” he said. “Being at home will allow us to do that.

“We’re fighting for our lives at the bottom, so it should be a decent contest.”

Cove have completed the signing of defender Jackson Longridge on loan from Premiership side Livingston.

Longridge has featured sparingly for the Lions this season, making nine league appearances, and goes into Cove’s squad ahead of Saturday’s game with Dundee.

Cove were on the look-out for reinforcements at full-back following an ankle injury to loanee Brody Paterson, which looks set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

To facilitate the move going through, Hibernian have taken back defender Kyle McClelland and freed up a domestic loan spot for Cove to complete the deal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge during his time with Bradford City. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Cove Rangers complete loan deal for Jackson Longridge
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs urges side to look up the table, not down
Evan Towler, right, and St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran
St Johnstone winger Michael O'Halloran joins Cove Rangers on loan until the end of…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pinpoints Hamilton's form as what needs to be done in…
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds urges Cove Rangers to fix 'cheap goals' problem
The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley bemoans mistake for Arbroath leveller
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully in action against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13762064p)
Connor Scully confident Cove Rangers can navigate uncharted waters

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Mitch Megginson, right, in action against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented