First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops

A new BBC series is set to put the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands in the spotlight.

Highland Cops is a five-part documentary series delving into the work of the UK’s biggest police beat and is commissioned by BBC Scotland and BBC Two.

The series was revealed today, along with a first look at images from the programme.

It will explore what it takes to patrol the beat and keep the peace in a patch that covers 12,000 square miles of lochs, glens, islands and mountains, covered by the Highlands and Islands Division of Police Scotland.

Highland Cops will shed light on policing the UK’s largest police beat

The documentary will shed light on all aspects of policing, from the crofts on Hebridean islands to the inner-city estates of Inverness.

These hard-working cops take on challenges from protecting endangered species to searching for people missing in the wilds, providing policing for royals visiting Skye, to attending fatal road accidents.

Each week, Highland Cops will explore the work of these detectives and showcases the skills of Wildlife Officers, Dog Handlers, CID, community police officers and more.

From drug raids to wildlife crime… all in a day’s work for Highland Cops

BBC Scotland Commissioning Executive, David Harron, said: “The series shows a huge variety of cases from drugs busts and assaults in urban centres as well as wildlife and other crimes which are particular to this spectacular beat.”

BBC Two Commissioning Executive, Tom Coveney, added: “Across some of the UK’s most breath-taking and challenging landscapes, the work of the Highlands and Islands Police is dramatic and inspiring in equal measure.”

Highland Cops will air from next month, debuting on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer weekly, followed by BBC Two.

