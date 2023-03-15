Shetland rug-maker boosted by appearance on Ben Fogle’s show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Shetland rug-maker boosted by appearance on Ben Fogle’s show

By Simon Warburton
March 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 1:17 pm
Helen Hart on Shetland with sheep with sea in background
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership

A Shetland sheep fleece rug-maker is toasting a rise in sales following an appearance on Ben Fogle’s Channel 5 series New Lives in the Wild.

Hart of Shetland, founded by Helen Hart, featured on the show last month.

Ms Hart said it had led to a significant increase in demand for her rugs, with orders now in for all 40 sheep on her croft in North Yell.

The business is founded on sustainable principles and Ms Hart, who moved to Shetland in 2016 to escape the “consumerism” of south-east England, hand shears each sheep, which she says is calmer for them.

Each rug can take a week to make from picking over the fleece to making sure it has no bits of dry grass and peat, to packaging up and sending to the buyer.

Helen Hart with a fleece
Hart of Shetland has seen major interest since appearing on television. Image: Helen Hart

Ms Hart has plans to extend her range into items of clothing, blankets and accessories, but for now says the rugs are “keeping me busy”.

Local crofters showed her how to shear the sheep as she had no prior farming experience.

Her rugs look like traditional sheepskins, with distinct colours and textures, but have a woollen back and not skin.

Ms Hart said: “Prior to the programme with Ben Fogle I was only making a few rugs a year and selling mainly through word of mouth. It was something I wanted to develop into a business, as a way of making the croft sustainable.

Crofting ‘doesn’t cover the bills’

“After the programme I received many requests for rugs and got completely overwhelmed. I underestimated the time it would take me to make the rugs alongside working outwith the croft – crofting doesn’t cover the bills.

“In April last year, I decided to concentrate on building the business and gave up regular employment. I have about 40 Shetland sheep and have orders for each of their fleeces to be made into rugs.”

Ms Hart initially joined a start-up course to learn more about how to prepare for trading.

She has since accessed a suite of Business Gateway’s start-up services, including one-to-one support from a dedicated adviser.

This has covered the development of her business plan, expansion and exporting.

She also received support for business administration, accessing market research on ethical trends and the identification of new customers.

Ben Fogle
“Ben was as you see him on the TV – polite, interested and a genuine person,” Ms Hart said. Image: David Hartley/Shutterstock

She was also referred to DigitalBoost, which offered a “health check” to identify gaps in her digital knowledge.

As a result, she enhanced her website – improving its design and functionality for orders, and she plans to introduce a blog and newsletter in the near future.

In addition, she has taken part in webinars to improve her knowledge of Facebook and Instagram for business purposes.

Social media is now where the majority of customers find her, with inquiries coming from as far as North America.

Previously operating on a small scale, with orders placed through word of mouth, Ms Hart needed bigger premises to manage growing demand for her products. She re-roofed an outbuilding to establish a new workshop space, designed specifically for rug manufacturing.

Hopes for workshop to be adapted to receive visitors

She has also received guidance from the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service, delivered by Scottish Enterprise, to manage her global supply chain, identifying cost savings and efficiencies.

Ms Hart added: “I am registered as a member of Shetland Arts and Crafts Association and hope to be part of its Craft Trail once I find money to adapt my workshop into a place suitable for visitors.

“My philosophy is to run a business that is ethical, sustainable and cruelty-free.  It is one fuelled by kindness for the animals that allows me to live the life I wish to lead.

“Shearing the sheep of their fleeces in the summer – a process they would have done naturally in times gone past – is required for their welfare and to keep them healthy. I try to keep things simple and as low impact as possible.

Ms Hart wanted to escape the “consumerism” of south-east England by moving to Yell. Image: Shutterstock/Alan Morris

“The soap I use in the process is chemical and palm oil-free.”

Fogle’s team contacted Ms Hart via her Instagram account towards the end of the second lockdown as they were looking to feature people living in remote places in the UK.

“The team was brilliant and great fun,” Ms Hart said, adding: “Ben was as you see him on the TV – polite, interested and a genuine person.

“We have had an excellent reaction to the programme, including from local folk, something that was important to me.”

DigitalBoost delivered by Business Gateway

Business Gateway manager Kirsten Nicolson said: “Hart of Shetland is a great example of a sustainable Shetland business with huge appeal.”

DigitalBoost is a digital skills training programme delivered by Business Gateway across Scotland and funded by the Scottish Government and Digital Scotland. Business Gateway is delivered by local authorities throughout Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (James Manning/PA)
Labour pledges to reverse Hunt’s pensions tax break for the wealthy
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for hydrogen hub
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Commercial or residential property – where best to invest?
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
North-east disparities highlight business rates postcode lottery
Willamsons' Walkabout trade day with bottles on tables
Inverness hospitality and catering event roars back after Covid hiatus 
Credit Suisse is planning to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£45 billion) from Switzerland’s central bank in a bid to boost its liquidity and calm investors a day after the bank’s share price plummeted (Seth Wenig/AP)
Credit Suisse to borrow £45bn from Swiss central bank after share price plummets

Most Read

1
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Skye fishermen fear new marine protection plans will destroy coastal communities
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Ben Dolphin: Rising temperatures might make me migrate north
Helen Hart's philosophy is one of "kindness to the animals." Image: Big Partnership
Grampian charity urges people to 'remain open-minded and curious' for Neurodiversity Celebration Week

Editor's Picks

Most Commented