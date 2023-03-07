North-east songwriter Craig John Davidson set to tour the United States and release new single

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Acclaimed north-east songwriter Craig John Davidson is to release a new single ahead of touring the United States.

Craig will release Sixty Shades of Blue exclusively on audio platform Bandcamp on Friday April 7.

He will then jet across the Atlantic in May for a series of shows in the United States.

It will be the first time Craig has toured the USA since an extensive 15-date tour in 2015.

Craig also confirmed he is planning to perform in a number of European countries during the summer as his beguiling music goes global.

He said: “There will be some shows in the United States happening in May.

“Going back to the States is exciting.

“The last time I toured the States was in 2015 when I was there for around two months with Terry McDermott and Lotus Crush.

“After the States there are also plans in motion for shows in Germany, France and Finland in late summer.”

Aberdeen show before touring USA

Craig previously toured the United States with Aberdeen-born close friend McDermott who finished runner-up in hit television show The Voice USA in 2012.

Before those American shows Craig will launch the single with a gig at The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen on Friday April 7.

He said: “The new single Sixty Shades of Blue will be an exclusive release on Bandcamp.

“It is a song that didn’t make it onto the last album.

“I am putting on the show at The Blue Lamp myself to help raise funds for the American tour.

“David Angus will support me on that show.”

The inspiration for new single

During his career Craig, from Udny, has shared the stage with acts including The Twilight Sad, Terry Reid and Pictish Trail.

Last month he supported legendary chart-toppers The Blockheads in Aberdeen.

Craig has previously toured across countries such as Belgium and Finland.

In December 2021 he toured Finland with shows in Turku, Tampere, Jyvaskyla and Oolu and Rovaniemi.

Released in March last year Craig’s album Tickets To The Sea was named BBC Radio Scotland’s release of the week.

One of the most unique and affecting voices in Scottish music, Craig’s material is regularly played on BBC stations.

He has been backed on radio by Roddy Hart, Janice Forsyth and legendary DJ Bob Harris.

On new single Sixty Shades of Blue, Craig said: “It’s loosely based on the complex relationship between creativity and personal wellbeing.

“The track is inspired by the idea of being drawn to feeling blue for artistic purposes.

“It’s a reflection on the dangers of prioritising one’s art over one’s own mental health.

“It’s a must-listen for anyone who has ever struggled to balance their passion with their own wellbeing.”

Follow up to Tickets To The Sea

Last year’s Tickets To The Sea is the follow-up to Queen Compulsion which was released in April 2020.

Queen Compulsion came out a month after live music was shut down for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown, Craig was prolific and released a run of singles.

Those included It’s Always Gonna Be Okay, The Beautiful Battle of Being Around, Good Luck Love, Down at Dawn and Best You Ever Had.

Craig’s recent single Lesson Learned, released in December, was played and praised by Roddy Hart on Radio Scotland.

He is working on the follow-up to Tickets To The Sea.

Craig said: “There is an album I am working on at the moment.

“I will be working with other musicians.

“It’s going to be recorded at a high-end studio.

“The new album will be much more commercial and working with a producer and session musicians is the plan.

“Hopefully I can get that finished this year.

“There will be other stuff such as singles as well.”

You might also like…