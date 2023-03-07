North-east songwriter Craig John Davidson set to tour the United States and release new single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east songwriter Craig John Davidson set to tour the United States and release new single

By Sean Wallace
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 7:46 pm
North East musician Craig John Davidson is set to tour the United States. Image: Craig John Davidson
North East musician Craig John Davidson is set to tour the United States. Image: Craig John Davidson

Acclaimed north-east songwriter Craig John Davidson is to release a new single ahead of touring the United States.

Craig will release Sixty Shades of Blue exclusively on audio platform Bandcamp on Friday April 7.

He will then jet across the Atlantic in May for a series of shows in the United States.

It will be the first time Craig has toured the USA since an extensive 15-date tour in 2015.

Craig also confirmed he is planning to perform in a number of European countries during the summer as his beguiling music goes global.

Singer songwriter Craig John Davidson is set to play shows in the United States. Supplied by Ian Dawson @Ravechild.

He said: “There will be some shows in the United States happening in May.

“Going back to the States is exciting.

“The last time I toured the States was in 2015 when I was there for around two months with Terry McDermott and Lotus Crush.

“After the States there are also plans in motion for shows in Germany, France and Finland in late summer.”

North-east songwriter Craig John Davidson is to release a new single. Image: Craig John Davidson

Aberdeen show before touring USA

Craig previously toured the United States with Aberdeen-born close friend McDermott who finished runner-up in hit television show The Voice USA in 2012.

Before those American shows Craig will launch the single with a gig at The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen on Friday April 7.

He said: “The new single Sixty Shades of Blue will be an exclusive release on Bandcamp.

“It is a song that didn’t make it onto the last album.

“I am putting on the show at The Blue Lamp myself to help raise funds for the American tour.

David Angus will support me on that show.”

The inspiration for new single

During his career Craig, from Udny, has shared the stage with acts including The Twilight Sad, Terry Reid and Pictish Trail.

Last month he supported legendary chart-toppers The Blockheads in Aberdeen.

Craig has previously toured across countries such as Belgium and Finland.

In December 2021 he toured Finland with shows in Turku, Tampere, Jyvaskyla and Oolu and Rovaniemi.

Released in March last year Craig’s album Tickets To The Sea was named BBC Radio Scotland’s release of the week.

Aberdeen musician Craig John Davidson. Supplied by Paul Nicol

One of the most unique and affecting voices in Scottish music, Craig’s material is regularly played on BBC stations.

He has been backed on radio by Roddy Hart, Janice Forsyth and legendary DJ Bob Harris.

On new single Sixty Shades of Blue, Craig said: “It’s loosely based on the complex relationship between creativity and personal wellbeing.

“The track is inspired by the idea of being drawn to feeling blue for artistic purposes.

“It’s a reflection on the dangers of prioritising one’s art over one’s own mental health.

“It’s a must-listen for anyone who has ever struggled to balance their passion with their own wellbeing.”

Follow up to Tickets To The Sea

Last year’s Tickets To The Sea is the follow-up to Queen Compulsion which was released in April 2020.

Queen Compulsion came out a month after live music was shut down for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown, Craig was prolific and released a run of singles.

Those included It’s Always Gonna Be Okay, The Beautiful Battle of Being Around, Good Luck Love, Down at Dawn and Best You Ever Had.

Craig’s recent single Lesson Learned, released in December, was played and praised by Roddy Hart on Radio Scotland.

He is working on the follow-up to Tickets To The Sea.

Craig said: “There is an album I am working on at the moment.

“I will be working with other musicians.

“It’s going to be recorded at a high-end studio.

“The new album will be much more commercial and working with a producer and session musicians is the plan.

“Hopefully I can get that finished this year.

“There will be other stuff such as singles as well.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented