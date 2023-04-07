Power lines plan will ‘ruin people’s lives’ say furious campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Power lines plan will ‘ruin people’s lives’ say furious campaigners

Hard-hitting billboard image unveiled at public meeting called to fight proposals

By John Ross
The posters were unveiled at a public meeting called to fight the power lines plan
The posters were unveiled at a public meeting called to fight the power lines plan

A planned new power line through the Highlands threatens to ruin people’s lives and spoil a beautiful part of the world, campaigners say.

More than 150 residents attended a public meeting in Kiltarlity and joined online to voice opposition to the SSEN proposals.

A hard-hitting billboard depicting pylons scarring a woman’s face was unveiled at the meeting.

It carries the words “What kind of thug scars Highland beauty? Just say No to SSEN and Scottish Government plans”.

It is planned to post the 3m x 1m images on billboards across the Highlands as objectors pledged a campaign on an unprecedented scale.

People can also download the posters from a website set up by Communities B4 Power Companies, a group established to fight the pylon plans.

Posters will ‘stop people in their tracks’

Lyndsey Ward, one of the founders of Communities B4 Power Companies, said: “The posters will be rolled out across the Highlands. They are going to make people stop in their tracks.

“They are hard-hitting because that is needed to get the message across and make people sit up and think’ what are we doing?’

“The area is so precious to people who live here and to visitors. We can’t keep throwing industrial hardware at it.

“It’s part of a full-on campaign, probably something Scotland has not seen before.”

Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

SSEN plans to route a new 400KV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly.

It is part of a proposed £7 billion network upgrade to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It also includes a new transmission line from Beauly to Peterhead and three new substations for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland.

Campaigners say the planned line threatens historical, environmental and cultural sites and could turn quiet villages where lines converge into a ‘Spaghetti Junction’.

They want the Scottish Government to intervene and halt the proposals.

Legal action being considered

Another group, Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Group, is campaigning against the plans.

And the owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland is considering legal action to stop the plan she says threaten her £10 million renovation of the landmark.

The meeting criticised SSEN for what objectors said was an inadequate consultation.

Ms Ward referred to the controversial Beauly-Denny power line which became fully operational in 2015 despite an opposition campaign.

“We learnt from the Beauly-Denny line objections that SSEN’s ‘listening to stakeholders’ is a cynical box-ticking exercise – a tiny fig leaf of consultation on a very big pylon.”

She is demanding information from SSEN and the Scottish Government on why the new line is needed, claiming the infrastructure is already there to meet net zero targets.

“Wind farms are being consented willy-nilly with no idea where their power is needed or how it will get there.

“This whole rush for power is driven by an unholy alliance between greedy wind farm developers, fat cat power companies…and Scottish Ministers with their mad drive to green wash Scotland.

SSEN is consulting on the planned power line

“Like similar campaigns in Argyll and Dumfries, we will demand that OFGEM and SSEN show us the need for this power which threatens to ruin people’s lives and despoil one of the most beautiful places on earth in order to send electricity south to England.”

SSEN has extended the consultation period until April 14 in response to local feedback.

It says the project is in the early stages of development and no specific overhead line routes have been identified.

The company says it is using sophisticated software to help narrow down potential viable routes.

This allows factors, including the proximity to homes, villages, and towns, as well as historical landmarks and environmental designations, to be considered.

This is supported by desk and field-based studies, which established a shortlist of the most viable options.

Sensitive sections of route will need consideration

SSEN said: “The development of a preferred route for the new overhead line is extremely challenging, given the volume of constraints between Spittal and Beauly and this will be done iteratively.

“Some sections which are less constrained will be quicker to confirm, but we recognise that there are sections of the route which are more sensitive, for many reasons, and will require further significant consideration.”

The company says the process for designing the overhead line route will take place over the next eight-10 months.

This will reflect a range of factors, including feedback to the consultation.

SSEN denies suggestions overhead lines are being progressed solely on financial grounds, or that they are more profitable.

It also says underground cables are more expensive to install and maintain.

The existing substation at West Balblair near Beauly. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government said it has not set a deadline in relation to the Spittal-Beauly  upgrade.

But it supports the Pathway to 2030 programme for the net zero transition. The planned infrastructure investment will bring jobs, supply chain and economic benefits.

A spokesman said: “Clear guidance is in place to ensure public consultation and engagement is carried out for all large-scale infrastructure proposals such as this, and that Environmental Impact Assessments are submitted.”

He said any application would be subject to further consultation, including with the community.

“Potential impacts on communities, nature and other valued natural assets or cultural heritage are important considerations in the decision-making process.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
The seafood at Rocpool was sensational. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A night to remember at Rocpool Restaurant in Inverness
Roaring into action in Aberdeen and Inverness, Jurassic Live will bring life-size dinosaurs to the stage. All images: Supplied by Jurassic Live
Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen and Inverness with life-size dinosaurs and a musical surprise
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is still open despite the closure of city's women's…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Drunk man admits assaulting pregnant partner
Restrictions on liquids in hand luggage are being eased with new 3D scanners at airports but not in the Highlands. Image: Gareth Price
No plans to scrap fluid rule says Hial as other airports adopt new 3D…

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. ANM Group post trading profit of ?649,000 and returns ?590,000 to members Picture shows; Thainstone Centre. Thainstone. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 06/04/2023
ANM Group shares trading profit of £649,000
CR0042030 Iain Macdonald, a feed sales rep covering the Highlands for Norvite who is retiring from the business next month. (May) 6th April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
End of an era for Mr Norvite as food adviser calls it a day
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCANE: It's a juggling act, it is
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN over the Easter weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented