Aberdeen boss Barry Robson thankful for experience of working alongside ‘top manager’ Derek McInnes

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will always be grateful for the impact Derek McInnes has had on his own career.

But the Dons boss hopes he can get one over his former mentor when Kilmarnock head to Pittodrie this weekend.

Robson was one of McInnes’ first signings when he succeeded Craig Brown in the Dons dugout in 2013 and handed the former Scotland international a coaching role at the club when he hung up his boots in 2016.

The Dons boss, who is hoping to guide the Reds to a fifth win on the spin, believes he benefited from turning down management opportunities away from Pittodrie earlier in his career to learn under McInnes, who was in charge of the Dons from 2013 to 2021.

He said: “Everyone knows how important Derek has been to my career.

“He’s a top manager and a top person. He created a position for me at the club when I stopped playing so I could start coaching.

“I learned from a top manager and it has been invaluable for me.

“I had an option to go away and become a manager somewhere else but I didn’t think it was right, I wanted to stay and learn from him.

“That’s what I did and it has been so important for me.

“That was a huge decision because you can go into management with your eyes closed, but staying here with Derek it opened my eyes to what it really takes to be a manager.

“It’s not all about coaching, you have to manage people and there’s lots of different things you have to deal with.

“I learned all that, on the training pitch and off the training pitch.

“I have worked with a lot of good managers and Derek is right up there with the best of them.

“He’s a very good coach and that doesn’t get spoken about enough.

“The support and education he’s given me has allowed me to develop.

“Derek was great for me and it was a real good time for the club as well under him.

“But he will be desperate to come and win this weekend – just as we are.”

Robson is unsurprised that McInnes has had his Killie side training on a grass pitch in Largs this week rather than on their usual artificial pitch at Rugby Park as they bid to address a horrendous run of form away from home, picking up only two points from 15 games.

Robson said: “They have been training on grass this week but that’s no different for him because when he was here when we were going to play matches on astroturf we’d train on it for a few days before to get used to it.

“Derek leaves no stone unturned.

“His attention to detail is brilliant, he knows exactly what he’s doing and knows the game inside out so it’s going to be difficult for us.”

Shinnie to miss out due to late red

Graeme Shinnie will miss out through suspension for the Dons following his late red card in last weekend’s 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

Connor Barron who missed the trip to Perth due to a groin injury could return in his place while goalkeeper Jay Gorter faces a late fitness test on an ankle knock.

Defender Hayden Coulson will be back in the Dons squad after missing the win at McDiarmid Park.

The on-loan Middlesbrough player was granted a period of compassionate leave after being involved in a 17-vehicle accident on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Robson said: “Hayden will be available, which is good and good for him too.

“What happened was hard for him and we told him to take the time he needed.

“He was shaken up by it so needed a few days away, but he’s back now and being on the training pitch has helped him.

“He’s a good kid, he’s a really good player as well so we’re glad to have him back.”

Alternative options available

Robson admits Shinnie’s energy will be a loss but says his skipper’s absence will provide another member of his squad with a chance to impress.

He said: “We will lose Graeme’s drive and enthusiasm but it gives other boys a chance.

“It has been difficult to pick a team at times because the players have been outstanding in training.

“There are players who have been great in training but I haven’t been able to get them in the side, so one of them might get the opportunity now.

“It’s not all about the first team but it’s about the whole squad.”

Dons striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes spoke about how much he is enjoying life at Pittodrie in an interview with Portuguese media outlet Mais Futebol this week.

But the Cape Verde international admits seeing people eating beans for breakfast is something he can’t get used to – a view shared by his manager.

Robson added: “I don’t eat beans with my breakfast either, I’m more of a porridge or eggs person.

“I like a healthy breakfast, that’s what it is here, all the players have healthy stuff.

“Although I do enjoy the odd Chinese as well!

“We are all culturally different.

“I’ll have a word with Duk later and hear what he thinks about beans because I’ve not seen what he said.”