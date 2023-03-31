‘It’s a bit like the Highland Clearances’: Campaigners step up fight against planned new power line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s a bit like the Highland Clearances’: Campaigners step up fight against planned new power line

There are calls for the consultation process to be re-started.

By John Ross
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Campaigners have stepped up their fight to try to stop a new power line they say will threaten historical, archaeological and conservation sites.

Protest groups in the Highlands are joining forces against the plans and say they are ready to mount legal and planning challenges.

One opponent has compared the situation to the Highland Clearances, claiming it appears money is more important than communities.

What are the SSEN plans?

SSEN plans to route a new 400KV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly.

It is part of a proposed £7 billion network upgrade to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It also includes a new transmission line from Beauly to Peterhead and three new substations for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland.

The plans prompted the formation of a new campaign group, Communities B4 Power Companies, by residents near Beauly.

It fears the “industrialisation” of communities around Beauly where a converter station is also proposed to connect to cables from the Western Isles.

The existing substation at West Balblair near Beauly. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Another group is campaigning against the plans affecting Strathpeffer and Contin.

And the owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland is considering legal action to stop the plan she says threatens a £10 million renovation of the landmark.

A meeting to launch a Highland-wide campaign against the pylon lines is arranged for April 7 in Kiltarlity Village Hall.

SSEN has already extended the consultation period until April 14.

But the protesters want the process re-started with better information and a more inclusive approach.

Local history and archaeology groups along the route have also raised concerns about the potential effect on some sites.

These include the Strathpeffer Conservation Area, the ancient Knockfarrel hill fort, Category A Listed Castle Leod and its woodlands, and the Loch Kinellan crannog.

Clearances sites under threat

Helen Smith of Rowan Tree Consulting, which specialises in tourism and heritage projects in the Highlands, said: “The huge threat to heritage in the Strathpeffer area is repeated right along the route from Caithness to Beauly.

“Every moor, strath and glen the pylons will cross has special sites, some dating back 6,000 years.

“Even if these sites do not end up with huge pylons on top of them, their surrounding landscape will be drastically affected.”

She said places with important historical links to the Clearances are also under threat.

These include the area around Croick Church, where 18 families were evicted in 1845, and Culrain, scene of anti-Clearance riots in 1820.

“Many traditional droving routes will also be scarred.

SSEN is consulting on power lines routes.

“This project is putting Highlanders in the same position as indigenous people in other parts of the world who are seeing their precious places industrialised by governments and large companies who only seem to care about achieving profits and targets.

“It’s a bit like the Highland Clearances 200 years ago when making money from the land was seen as being far more important than thinking about the actual communities who were living there.”

Dan Bailey of the Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Group, said alternative routes with less impact are possible.

“If only they had asked local experts before attempting to bulldoze through this mad process.

“The more we see of these proposals, and the more we speak to other communities on the proposed routes, the more determined we are to insist that this project is planned properly and that the natural and cultural heritage of the East Highlands is protected.”

Legal and planning challenges possible

Mr Bailey said the group is not against renewable energy. “But SSEN cannot be allowed to ride roughshod over people, wildlife and history.

“This is a huge project with huge implications. We want to see a proper consultation process, with comprehensive research and a genuine willingness to listen to local communities, before any decisions about the final route are taken.

“We are working with other local communities facing the same threats as us, and we are ready to mount legal and planning challenges if necessary.”

SSEN Transmission said the project is in the early stages and no route alignments have been identified yet.

A spokeswoman said in identifying route options it considered many environmental, cultural and built heritage designations having regard to areas rich in cultural heritage.

Community B4 Power Companies members.

A spokeswoman said: “During the current consultation process so far, we have been made aware of a number of areas of sensitivity for archaeological and cultural heritage assets along our proposed route options.

“We have recently met with local community heritage and archaeological groups, and we are committed to working alongside these groups to ensure local knowledge is captured as part of our environmental assessment process.

“We welcome further similar feedback from local communities that we can incorporate into our assessments. “

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Douglas Jaffray admitted threatening and abusive behaviour at Audrey's Newsagent in Alness Picture shows; Audrey's Newsagent, Alness. Alness High Street. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/03/2023
Barred customer told shop worker: 'Your kids are dead'
Timmy Mallett is making a journey across the Highlands. Image: Timmy Mallett/ Facebook
Timmy Mallett makes poignant journey across the Highlands in footsteps of cousin Kitty
An island township is already believed to have disappeared beneath the waves and with sea level is rising and flooding an issue, the community landowner is keen on all agencies stepping up to the plate. Image: Shutterstock
Drainage experts drawn in to South Uist to tackle flooding
The Iolaire Disaster cast a dark cloud over the island of Lewis in 1919. Image: Supplied
HMY Iolaire: Who was Angus man lost in maritime disaster off Stornoway?
Orkney boat
Internal audit finds purchase of Orkney council's newest tug boat was shipshape
Story by John Ross Jack Nicklaus with Royal Dornoch staff in 2014
Royal Dornoch head pro on his rounds with the stars as he marks 25…
MV Corran on Loch Linnhe. Image: Allan Milligan/ DC Thomson.
Alternative road routes published for A82 Corran Ferry to Lochaline, Mull ferry, Strontian, Kilchoan…
Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Spectacular BMX performers lead line-up of entertainment at this summer’s Moy Country Fair
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…

Most Read

1
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
2
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
3
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand…
2
4
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
5
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
6
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’…
7
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
8
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
10
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

More from Press and Journal

Julie Innes was given her commendation by Princess Anne. Image: Scottish Prison Service.
Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners
Helicopter on oil rig platform.
Valaris urged to follow TotalEnergies’ lead and open up on North Sea rig incident
Highland League Weekly Friday preview for March 31 is available to watch for free - right here - now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Banchory's Douglas Arms Hotel up for sale after collapse into administration. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Banchory's Douglas Arms collapses into administration
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Opportunity North East feature Picture shows; One Tech Hub is home to a vibrant digital tech community of startups and scaling businesses, and ecosystem partners in the heart of Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Opportunity North East Date; 07/10/2022
Bold and ambitious tech businesses driving brighter future for north-east

Editor's Picks

Most Commented