‘We let ourselves down’: Scott Allardice reflects on losing out to Ayr United in battle for the play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

‘We let ourselves down’: Scott Allardice reflects on losing out to Ayr United in battle for the play-offs

Midfielder 'gutted' after ICT's late push falls short on the last night of the regular league season.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice, left, in action against Hamilton's Lucas de Bolle. Image: SNS Group
Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice, left, in action against Hamilton's Lucas de Bolle. Image: SNS Group

Scott Allardice admits Caley Thistle fell at the final hurdle in their bid to reach the promotion play-offs.

The midfielder was hugely deflated after Inverness lost 2-1 in their final-night must-win Championship clash against Ayr United on Friday.

That damaging defeat, sealed by a late Mark McKenzie goal, saw Inverness’ run of seven straight wins and a draw come to an end and the club finished in sixth position.

Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Nerves not to blame for Ayr defeat

The Highlanders have the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on June 3 to prepare for after a rest, but, for Allardice, he explained their full-on efforts were just not good enough in the end.

He said: “We’re obviously gutted, but we know we let ourselves down.

“We were nowhere near it. Me, personally, I was miles off what I expect of myself.

“Fair play to Ayr, they’ve done a job, but we weren’t good enough.

“Personally, I wasn’t nervous, I was just poor. That’s the easiest way to describe it.

“It wasn’t nerves. Last week, we went and performed in a (3-0 win against Falkirk) in the semi-final at Hampden Park.

“To fight for a play-off, it wasn’t nerves, just a poor performance all-round.

“We go around the group and may didn’t perform to the level they expect, but I was certainly one of them.”

Loss was ‘not for the want of trying’

When asked whether the first half display mainly was down to any form of tiredness, the 25-year-old said: “I don’t want to stand here and make excuses, but I think it probably looked like that from the stands.

“It probably felt very flat. It has been very hectic, and we’ve given it everything.

“One thing you could maybe label at us is we haven’t been good enough at times, but you have a group of boys in there who have given everything.

“Even to give ourselves the opportunity of trying to get to the play-offs has taken a huge effort. We fell short, but it wasn’t for want of trying.”

Ayr’s match-winner Mark McKenzie shakes Nathan Shaw’s hand after the late 2-1 defeat at Inverness. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Injuries wrecked chances of title shot

For much of the season, manager Billy Dodds had anything from eight to 12 players missing on any given week.

And Allardice is sure, had that not been the case, they’d have been within reach of champions Dundee, who were eight points ahead of Inverness by the end of play.

He said: “As a team, we have that ability. We know at this level we’re a good side and I think we’ve proved it.

“The injuries have been well-documented, but if we’ve had a mostly fit squad over the course of the whole season we would have been up there challenging, without a doubt.

“The Ayr game is not the reason we’re not in the play-offs.

“It was a poor performance, but you earn it over the course of the season and earlier in the campaign we didn’t do enough.”

Get behind ICT for Scottish Cup final

And the midfielder hopes Inverness have one big performance left when they tackle champions Celtic in the cup final back at Hampden next month.

He added: “The season is not done. Ultimately, we wanted to be in the play-offs and we wanted to be playing in the Premiership next season. But the season is not done.

“Everyone will write us off – and probably rightly so because Celtic are a great side and we’ll be underdogs.

“But the season isn’t finished. All I would ask is for people to stay behind us. I know they will come to the cup final.

“Us, as players, will rest up but the season isn’t over.”

Much-needed rest for Inverness side

Allardice, for the next week or so, can finally have some time to relax and recharge and he insists that’s what the tired team need most right now.

He said: “We’re getting a wee bit of time off and I think the boys probably need it now, to rest up.

“The boys have put everything into the last two months since I’ve come back from injury.

“We’ve had a lot of games and I’ve given it everything myself, as well.

“I probably could do with a wee break now that we have a month to prepare.

“We’ll make the best of that time off and then it will be straight into preparation for the final. It’s probably a well-needed break.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Fashionable members of the public in Aberdeen.
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Flights to Aberdeen have had to bee diverted to other airports. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Robert Riddoch. Image: DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
4
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]