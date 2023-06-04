Inverness councillor reacts after Kessock Bridge closure causes football fans to be stranded after cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness councillor reacts after Kessock Bridge closure causes football fans to be stranded after cup final

The closure of the bridge on Saturday night left fans from North Kessock with a long detour.

By Cameron Roy
Duncan Macpherson wants to see action taken after the repeated closure of Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook.
A councillor has reacted after the closure of Kessock Bridge caused Inverness Caley Thistle fans to stranded after the cup final.

Duncan Macpherson, who represents Inverness South ward, said the closure caused frustration amongst a number of fans from North Kessock.

Following the match on Saturday, which Inverness Caley Thistle lost 3-1 to Celtic at Hampden, a number of fans had intended to walk across to the bridge to get home.

But it was closed following concern for a person at 11.50pm and it did not reopen until after 3am on Sunday.

Mr Macpherson posted on social media that many of the fans then had to navigate how to get home via detours through Beauly on the A862 road which takes around 50 minutes.

Inverness Caley Thistle during the Scottish Cup final match against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday. Image: Rob Casey / SNS.

They had already completed the 350-mile round trip to Glasgow.

Does Kessock Bridge need barriers and CCTV?

Mr Macpherson has called for greater action to deal with the repeated closures of the bridge.

Some Inverness residents believe Kessock Bridge needs higher barriers on each side. Image: Transport Scotland.

It is not the first time the closure of Kessock Bridge has caused traffic gridlock as it is one of the city’s primary travel routes.

In February, The Press and Journal revealed police were called to 203 “concern for welfare” incidents in 2022.

In 2021, there were 120 incidents, and in 2020 there were 69 – slightly fewer than in 2019 when there 85. In 2018, there were 78 call-outs.

CCTV along with other safety measures, has been considered before to help deal with problems on the bridge and the north’s growing mental health crisis.

How did Inverness residents respond to the closure of Kessock Bridge?

A number of Inverness residents responded to Mr Macpherson’s social media post with their opinions on what should be done.

Nik Stevenson posted: “The solution is twofold. Firstly, review and greatly improve mental health provision in the Highlands, and secondly, install prevention measures on the bridge to stop people from being able to climb onto the railings.”

Coastguard teams searching underneath Kessock Bridge in the past. Image: Andrew Smith

Barbara Grieve wrote: “If I’m right in assuming that the closure might have been caused by a person having reached the end of their tether, I don’t understand why the authorities in Inverness don’t install the preventative measures that have been put in place on the Erskine Bridge for just such occasions.”

Ellie Gartside commented: “I have walked this bridge many times too and I always think how desperate someone must be to jump. We need better mental health services for the Highlands and then these things won’t happen so frequently. ”

“I know it’s an inconvenience when people have to drive round but it’s also someone’s life on the line. I agree with everyone’s comments about needing preventative fencing up there though.”

Harris Adam commented: “You would be gutted if you lived in north Kessock and you had to drive around.

“To be honest I hope the person is okay. As much disruption this causes others, you’re talking about someone’s life.”

Highland Council, Transport Scotland and police have all been asked to comment.

