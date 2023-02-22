More than 200 Kessock Bridge closures in 2022 – a five-year high

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of police call-outs to Kessock Bridge was the highest in five years in 2022, new figures have revealed.

Officers were called to 203 “concern for welfare” incidents – where someone is at serious risk of harm, or a potential suicide – last year.

In 2021, there were 120 incidents, and in 2020 there were 69 – slightly fewer than in 2019 when there 85. In 2018, there were 78 call-outs.

The figures – obtained by The Press and Journal through freedom of information legislation – come as police, Highland Council and other agencies consider ways to tackle the situation.

CCTV is to be installed on the bridge along with other safety measures, and efforts to tackle the north’s growing mental health crisis are also ongoing.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill told Inverness city committee that she is “acutely aware” of the impact that closures of the bridge are having.

The bridge closed several times in a short period last August and September and there was another spate of closures in December and January.

As one of Inverness’s main routes, the closures have prompted gridlock across the city.

Concerns are also mounting about the mental health crisis. On Tuesday night, police and ambulance were called to Kessock Bridge and a full scale rescue got underway after a body was found in North Kessock.

‘Significant concern about the Kessock Bridge’

The initial spate of closures prompted a meeting of a number of affected groups – including the police, the RNLI and suicide prevention charity Mikeysline – in September.

Ch Insp Hill, who is the Inverness area commander, said another meeting about the situation was held earlier this month.

She said: “We’ve experienced significant concern about the Kessock Bridge, which has attracted a fair amount of attention.

“It is important that we address every single incident that has led to a closure on its own terms.

“There is a unique set of circumstances behind every incident and it’s important that the agencies involved consider the factors in order to deliver long-term solutions.

“Ultimately, it’s to ensure people get the support they need. At this time, a number of approaches are being considered.”

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, Inverness South ward, said: “CCTV cameras are giving an early warning. I would like to walk it to see where people are accessing it.

“If it could be we could make it less accessible.

“The CCTV that exists is there for Bear Scotland and roads issues. But it should be redirected to easy access points to the bridge, to alert police officers at Burnett Road. “