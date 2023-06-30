Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to know about the Rag’n’Bone Man concert in Inverness

The sun has gone down on Elton John at Glastonbury and for live music fans the place to be this weekend is Inverness.

The Highland capital is buzzing with anticipation for the Live in the City events at the Northern Meeting Park.

On Sunday, it is the turn of Rory Charles Graham, aka Rag’n’Bone Man, who is playing his only Scottish date.

With fans travelling to Inverness from all over Scotland to attend, local businesses are rubbing their hands in anticipation of a busy and lucrative weekend.

To answer one question about Rag’n’Bone Man, yes his name was inspired by the sitcom Steptoe and Son.

What else do you want to know? Can you bring a camera? Are you allowed to take your own crisps? What if it rains?

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s gig.

When should I turn up?

Gates open at 6pm. Support acts Shambolics are due on stage at 6.45pm and Josh Barry at 7.45pm.

Rag’n’Bone Man is scheduled to appear at 8.45pm.

Once you pass through security and bag checks, you will not be able to leave the arena. If you leave, you will not be able to re-enter.

Is there an age limit?

Children under 16 have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Children under a year old are admitted free and do not require a ticket.

Is there parking nearby?

Disabled parking is available close to the venue. Otherwise city centre parking is recommended.

Can I bring in my own food and drink?

Fans are allowed to bring one unopened plastic bottle of water, empty plastic water bottle or aluminium re-fill bottle, which must be empty at the security gates, to use water re-fill points on site.

Otherwise, food and drink are not allowed to be taken inside the venue.

A bar and catering facilities will be available (a Challenge 25 policy will operate).

And Yes, both cash and card are accepted. No, there is no cash machine on site.

Are there things I can’t bring along?

No chairs, tents or umbrellas are allowed inside the concert arena.

Likewise, professional cameras, or cameras with a zoom lens.

Or glass bottles or containers. And no bags larger than A4 size.

Blankets are allowed, though in case it gets colder later.

Will it be a late night?

The concert is due to end at around 10.15 pm. So it depends what your definition of a late night is.

Related: The battle to get big names to perform in the Highlands