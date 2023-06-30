Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to know about the Rag’n’Bone Man concert in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to know about the Rag’n’Bone Man concert in Inverness

Fans are getting ready for the singer's only Scottish gig on Sunday.

By John Ross
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag 'n' Bone Man is playing his only Scottish date in Inverness Image Shutterstock

The sun has gone down on Elton John at Glastonbury and for live music fans the place to be this weekend is Inverness.

The Highland capital is buzzing with anticipation for the Live in the City events at the Northern Meeting Park.

On Sunday, it is the turn of Rory Charles Graham, aka Rag’n’Bone Man, who is playing his only Scottish date.

With fans travelling to Inverness from all over Scotland to attend, local businesses are rubbing their hands in anticipation of a busy and lucrative weekend.

To answer one question about Rag’n’Bone Man, yes his name was inspired by the sitcom Steptoe and Son.

What else do you want to know? Can you bring a camera? Are you allowed to take your own crisps? What if it rains?

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s gig.

When should I turn up?

Gates open at 6pm. Support acts Shambolics are due on stage at 6.45pm and Josh Barry at 7.45pm.

Rag’n’Bone Man is scheduled to appear at 8.45pm.

Once you pass through security and bag checks, you will not be able to leave the arena. If you leave, you will not be able to re-enter.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will be on stage on Sunday evening

Is there an age limit?

Children under 16 have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Children under a year old are admitted free and do not require a ticket.

Is there parking nearby?

Disabled parking is available close to the venue. Otherwise city centre parking is recommended.

Can I bring in my own food and drink?

Fans are allowed to bring one unopened plastic bottle of water, empty plastic water bottle or aluminium re-fill bottle, which must be empty at the security gates, to use water re-fill points on site.

Otherwise, food and drink are not allowed to be taken inside the venue.

A bar and catering facilities will be available (a Challenge 25 policy will operate).

And Yes, both cash and card are accepted. No, there is no cash machine on site.

Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock

Are there things I can’t bring along?

No chairs, tents or umbrellas are allowed inside the concert arena.

Likewise, professional cameras, or cameras with a zoom lens.

Or glass bottles or containers. And no bags larger than A4 size.

Blankets are allowed, though in case it gets colder later.

Will it be a late night?

The concert is due to end at around 10.15 pm. So it depends what your definition of a late night is.

