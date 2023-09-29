It’s a year since Bill MacDowell was convicted of murdering Renee and Andrew MacRae – but there’s still work to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s a year since Bill MacDowell was convicted of murdering Renee and Andrew MacRae – but there’s still work to do

MacDowell's conviction in September 2022 was secured after a 46-year wait, but the search for Renee and Andrew's remains goes on.

Renee and Andrew MacRae were last seen on November 12, 1976.
By Stuart Findlay

Today marks one year since Bill MacDowell was convicted of the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae, 46 years after they were last seen.

Justice took a long time to arrive for the long-suffering family.

More than 16,000 days, in fact.

But as both the family and the police have repeatedly underlined, the work is not done.

They will only truly feel the case is closed once they discover Renee and Andrew’s remains.

And to this day, that work is continuing.

Conviction came just months before death

MacDowell died in February.

He had served barely four months of a life sentence which had a minimum term of 30 years.

His demise was no surprise, given the warnings issued by his legal team.

MacDowell had been described as a “walking dead man” in court.

A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of Bill MacDowell, then and now.
Bill MacDowell in 1976 and in 2019.

His wife Rosemary detailed his liver and kidney problems and said he already had a DNR (do not resuscitate) order set up.

In the context of this case, there are two ways of looking at his death.

On one hand, it seems grossly unfair that he was able to live the overwhelming majority of his life as a free man before he had to face trial for his horrific crimes.

On the other, it’s surely a good thing that the police and Crown were able to nail down their case before he died.

Re-investigation proves a major success for Police Scotland

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes was appointed to a lead a major reinvestigation into the case in 2018.

It did not seem to be an unusual move at the time.

Since Police Scotland’s formation in 2013, the new national force was very keen to flex the muscles of its major investigations team.

DCI Brian Geddes led the re-investigation into the murders. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Its message to the public was that this was the best way to pool its resources to allow dedicated teams to focus on the country’s biggest cases.

Undoubtedly, they will point to the breakthrough in this case as an example of that.

And it gives hope that other historic unsolved cases may be cracked one day.

How the Crown built the case against MacDowell

When the news broke of MacDowell’s arrest in September 2019, most people’s minds cast back to Leanach Quarry.

The year before, DCI Geddes outlined his team’s plans to drain the quarry in the hope of finding the bodies.

The Covid pandemic and MacDowell’s declining health nearly caused the police’s chances of securing a conviction to slip through their fingers.

Even the death of the Queen pushed things back a day. The court was closed again for her funeral shortly after.

Alex Prentice KC. Image: Jack Warrander/Firecrest Films

Looking back at the timeline of MacDowell’s death now, it’s clear that every day mattered.

When the case finally began at the High Court in Inverness on September 13, 2022 everyone was anxious to hear what the big breakthrough was.

But it never arrived.

There wasn’t a new smoking gun. A fresh piece of standout evidence that made this an open and shut case.

However, what the Crown did have was a long, long sequence of circumstantial evidence ready to be neatly tied together by prosecutor Alex Prentice KC.

A ‘blood-curdling scream’

The opening day of the trial concluded with a statement from the late Eva MacQueen.

She had heard a “blood-curdling scream” close to the Dalmagarry lay-by, where Renee’s car was found ablaze on the night she disappeared.

Dozens of witnesses came and went in the days that followed.

Some struggled to remember what they had said and mainly referred to the statements they gave to police decades earlier.

Others recounted their memories of the time in painstaking detail, offering the impression that it had never been far from their mind.

Slowly but surely, the Crown was building a case that was starting to shift the perception that MacDowell did not commit these murders from unlikely to impossible.

Morag Govans, sister of Renee and surrounded by family, speaks to the press following the case.

The emotive testimony of Renee’s sister, Morag Govans, hammered home the message that at its heart, this case was about a family who had been left bereft.

A mother who many people loved and cared about and a young child who had never had the chance to grow up.

The confrontational appearance of Rosemary MacDowell left the impression that there was indeed something to hide and 15 days after it started, the jury retired to consider its verdict.

Investigators were quietly confident they had their man. But the unpredictably of jury trials meant no one could comfortably relax.

They returned the next day to deliver the verdict.

On September 29, 2022, Bill MacDowell was found guilty of both murders.

Will the remains of Renee and Andrew MacRae ever be found?

The courtroom was dramatic in the aftermath.

There were gasps, cries of relief and many tears were shed.

After 46 years, justice had finally been done.

Rumours and theories of what really happened to Renee and Andrew had filled the air above plenty of Inverness barstools over the years.

Police searches near Glenferness in 1978. Image: DC Thomson

The case is written through the Highland capital like a stick of rock.

So many people held on to their memories of events, that while considered individually, may have seemed insignificant.

But when put together helped finally piece together a resolution to one of Scotland’s longest-running mysteries.

Police are continuing to search for the remains of Renee and Andrew.

After everything they’ve been through to get here, who would bet against them unravelling the whole thing?

Conversation