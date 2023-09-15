Freelance journalist in court after flying drone over fatal crash scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freelance journalist in court after flying drone over fatal crash scene

Shane Stephen was charged under legislation which was described by his lawyer in Aberdeen Sheriff Court as "a bit woolly".

By Danny McKay
A freelance journalist has been fined in court after flying his drone over the site of a fatal car crash in Aberdeenshire.

Shane Stephen turned up at the scene of the collision last summer on the B9119 Dinnet to Tarland road and drew the attention of police.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 27-year-old flew his drone around 40 feet above the site, which had been cleared of casualties and the vehicles involved.

Stephen volunteered to show officers the pictures and delete any he’d taken but instead found himself charged under drone legislation, which was described by his lawyer as “a bit woolly”.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said Stephen – who he described as an “unrecognised amateur press member” – was flying his drone over the closed-off road as crash investigations continued.

Mr McMann said: “Essentially, what’s happened is the accused has felt the need to fly his drone over that closed area in breach of the legislation.”

The incident happened on July 19 2022.

Defence lawyer Chris Maitland said: “I’d understood it was just nosiness.

“He showed the police a press pass. I don’t know why the police say it’s unrecognised just because they didn’t recognise it.”

Mr Maitland explained his client had done freelance press photography work in the past and now worked offshore.

‘It seems to be after the cars had gone, let alone any fatalities’

He went on: “He seems to have fully complied with everything requested of him.

“He let them see the photos he’d taken. He offered to delete any imagery he’d taken.

“It seems to be after the cars had gone, let alone any fatalities. You can only see police cars and a fire engine there.”

The solicitor said none of the photos taken were private or intimate in any way.

Stephen, of Charlotte Gardens, Aberdeen, pled guilty to contravening a relevant requirement imposed in the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/947 on the rules and procedures for the operation of unmanned aircraft.

The contravention occurred by flying the drone within the area of an emergency response without permission from the emergency services.

‘I don’t know what his motivations were’

Mr Maitland said he’d spoken to colleagues who use drones themselves and that the rules were not very clear.

The lawyer said the wording on the Civil Aviation Authority’s website was “a bit vague”.

He said: “Other solicitors told me they didn’t realise this was a regulation and they feel they’re fairly well-versed in the regulations.

“It’s perhaps a bit woolly in terms of the way it’s worded.

“The reason this was felt in the public interest is because there was a fatality in the crash.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “His position is he was ignorant of the law?”

When Mr Maitland agreed, she continued: “Well now he isn’t.”

She said: “I think the point is about respecting and protecting the privacy of anyone involved in the emergency.

“I don’t know what his motivations were for doing this.”

She fined Stephen £260.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

