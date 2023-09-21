Post Office scandal: Inverness OAP wrongly sacked over £3k ‘theft’ says victims deserve lump sum to rebuild their lives before it’s too late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Post Office scandal: Inverness OAP wrongly sacked over £3k ‘theft’ says victims deserve lump sum to rebuild their lives before it’s too late

The Inverness pensioner is calling on the government to give victims what they deserve.

By Michelle Henderson
Peter Worfold was the postmaster in Muirtown, Inverness.
Peter Worsfold has raised concerns about the Horizon inquiry. Image: DC Thomson.

A former Inverness sub-postmaster is calling on the government to end their suffering and finally make good on their promises.

For more than a quarter of his life, Peter Worsfold, 78, has been fighting for justice.

In 2002, he was sacked after auditors claimed up to £3,000 was unaccounted for at his Post Office branch in Muirtown.

The financial problems were not caused by dishonesty but instead, by the Post Office Ltd’s flawed accounting software, called Horizon.

In May last year, Mr Worsfold gave evidence at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry claiming he had paid around £37,000 of his own hard-earned cash to plug the gap.

To date, victims have been paid interim payments.

However, Mr Worsfold says it’s not enough to put them on the straight and narrow.

‘There seems to be no end to this’

The Inverness pensioner is now calling on the government to give victims what they deserve to help them rebuild their lives.

He said: “20 years of my life, I have been fighting this.

Post Office sign on building.
Rosehearty Post Office is due to close on July 22. Image: Mark Newcombe/Shutterstock .

“Now I’m retired, it plays on my mind all the time and I’m scared to spend money.

“We’ve had interim payments but there seems to be no end to this. It’s a saga that’s going on and on.

“2002 this happened to me and I’ve been suffering all this time and all I have got to live on is the old age pension, the government pension.

“It is beyond belief.

“The government need to stop making promises that they don’t keep.

“It was over two years ago they said that we needed to be compensated.

“We’ve been given interim payments, but that just means you’re frittering it away.

“We need a lump sum that we can invest to get a decent income.

“We need this money desperately to put our lives straight and put us on an even keel for the years that we’ve got left.”

Government offer £600k compensation to victims

His remarks come just days after the government offered £600,000 compensation to sub-postmasters who had wrongful convictions overturned.

More than 700 post office staff around the country were wrongly convicted or accused of theft because of the faulty software.

Footfall to Mr Worsfold’s Costcutter store declined in 2002 after the Post Office closed and he struggled to sell the businesses.

Up until 2020 and the arrival of the Covid pandemic, Mr Worsfold worked 12-hours seven days a week.

Now, the 78-year-old relies solely on his government pension; which he says barely goes the distance.

He added: “They just don’t understand these people what they have put us all through.

“Every year, more and more of us die.

“The solicitors are trying to do as much as they can but every time they put barriers up to stop us.

“I can’t see an end to it.”

