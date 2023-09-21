Full list of schools shut in Shetland as strikes confirmed

Here is a full list of the schools impacted by strikes in Shetland next week.

On Thursday, Shetland Islands Council announced the majority of schools will be shut for three days next week following industrial action.

It follows after members of Unison have voted to strike across Scotland from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28 despite the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities’ (COSLA) “best and final offer”.

The action affects support staff in schools.

This includes learning support workers, early learning and childcare staff, catering staff, janitors and office administration staff.

While efforts to keep as many schools as possible open are ongoing, many across Shetland will be closed.

There may also be changes made to open schools after the first day of strike action depending on staffing arrangements and local circumstances.

Here is a list of the schools closed from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.

Schools in Shetland closed

Anderson High School – the hostel is also closed

– the hostel is also closed Brae High School – only open for S4-S6 pupils

– only open for S4-S6 pupils Aith Junior High School

Baltasound Junior High School

Mid Yell Junior High School – the Secondary school is closed to young people but the primary and early learning departments remains open

– the Secondary school is closed to young people but the primary and early learning departments remains open Sandwick Junior High School – open to S4 pupils only

– open to S4 pupils only Bell’s Brae Primary School

Burravoe Primary School

Cunningsburgh Primary School

Dunrossness Primary School

Hamnavoe Primary School

Happyhansel Primary School

Lunnasting Primary School

Mossbank Primary School

North Roe Primary School

Ollaberry Primary School

Sandness Primary School

Scalloway Primary School

Sound Primary School

Tingwall Primary School

Urafirth Primary School

Whiteness Primary School

Out-of-school clubs in Brae, Dunrossness and Sandwick will also be closed.