Full list of schools shut in Shetland as strikes confirmed

Here is a full list of the schools impacted by strikes in Shetland next week.
On Thursday, Shetland Islands Council announced the majority of schools will be shut for three days next week following industrial action.
It follows after members of Unison have voted to strike across Scotland from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28 despite the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities’ (COSLA) “best and final offer”.
The action affects support staff in schools.
This includes learning support workers, early learning and childcare staff, catering staff, janitors and office administration staff.
While efforts to keep as many schools as possible open are ongoing, many across Shetland will be closed.
There may also be changes made to open schools after the first day of strike action depending on staffing arrangements and local circumstances.
Here is a list of the schools closed from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.
Schools in Shetland closed
- Anderson High School – the hostel is also closed
- Brae High School – only open for S4-S6 pupils
- Aith Junior High School
- Baltasound Junior High School
- Mid Yell Junior High School – the Secondary school is closed to young people but the primary and early learning departments remains open
- Sandwick Junior High School – open to S4 pupils only
- Bell’s Brae Primary School
- Burravoe Primary School
- Cunningsburgh Primary School
- Dunrossness Primary School
- Hamnavoe Primary School
- Happyhansel Primary School
- Lunnasting Primary School
- Mossbank Primary School
- North Roe Primary School
- Ollaberry Primary School
- Sandness Primary School
- Scalloway Primary School
- Sound Primary School
- Tingwall Primary School
- Urafirth Primary School
- Whiteness Primary School
Out-of-school clubs in Brae, Dunrossness and Sandwick will also be closed.
