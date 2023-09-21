Full list of schools shut in Shetland as strikes confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of schools shut in Shetland as strikes confirmed

While efforts to keep as many schools as possible open are ongoing, many across Shetland will be closed.

By Lottie Hood
Anderson High School is one of the schools that will be closed next week. Image: Lauren Robertson/ DC Thomson.

Here is a full list of the schools impacted by strikes in Shetland next week.

On Thursday, Shetland Islands Council announced the majority of schools will be shut for three days next week following industrial action.

It follows after members of Unison have voted to strike across Scotland from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28 despite the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities’ (COSLA) “best and final offer”.

The action affects support staff in schools.

This includes learning support workers, early learning and childcare staff, catering staff, janitors and office administration staff.

There may also be changes made to open schools after the first day of strike action depending on staffing arrangements and local circumstances.

Here is a list of the schools closed from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.

Schools in Shetland closed

  • Anderson High School – the hostel is also closed
  • Brae High School – only open for S4-S6 pupils
  • Aith Junior High School
  • Baltasound Junior High School
  • Mid Yell Junior High School – the Secondary school is closed to young people but the primary and early learning departments remains open
  • Sandwick Junior High School – open to S4 pupils only
  • Bell’s Brae Primary School
  • Burravoe Primary School
  • Cunningsburgh Primary School
  • Dunrossness Primary School
  • Hamnavoe Primary School
  • Happyhansel Primary School
  • Lunnasting Primary School
  • Mossbank Primary School
  • North Roe Primary School
  • Ollaberry Primary School
  • Sandness Primary School
  • Scalloway Primary School
  • Sound Primary School
  • Tingwall Primary School
  • Urafirth Primary School
  • Whiteness Primary School

Out-of-school clubs in Brae, Dunrossness and Sandwick will also be closed.

Conversation