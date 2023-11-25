Owner of Inverness fish and chip van ‘devastated’ after fire destroys his business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of Inverness fish and chip van ‘devastated’ after fire destroys his business

Paul Burnside, 59, watched his fish and chip van and ‘only income’ go up in flames outside his property in Smithton yesterday afternoon.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The popular fish and chip van went up in flames in Smithton yesterday.
The popular fish and chip van went up in flames in Smithton yesterday.

The owner of a popular fish and chip van in Inverness told the P&J he is “absolutely devastated” after a fire scorched his van yesterday.

Paul Burnside, 59, was at his home in Smithton when he heard someone banging at his front door at around 3:30 pm.

“At first, I thought it was children playing, but when I opened the door, it was one of my neighbours saying, ‘Your van is on fire’,” he explained.

As the van was parked just outside his house, Mr Burnside quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher.

Mr Burnside's Inverness fish and chip van was completely destroyed by the fire.

However, there was nothing he could do, as the van was just “a wall of fire.”

He then called 999 and a fire brigade arrived at the scene shortly after.

“The firefighters were very professional and helpful. If it wasn’t for them, it could have been much worse,” he explained.

The fire started around 3:30 pm. Firefighters arrived to the scene within minutes.

Before the Fire Service arrived at the scene, flames reached Mr Burnside’s house, damaging the side of the wall and the front window.

“The fire brigade told us we were actually very lucky that the window didn’t break due to the heat, as the flames could have entered the property,” he said.

Uncertain future for the owner of Inverness fish and chip van destroyed by fire

Mr Burnside told the P&J that he has “no idea” what he will do if the insurance does not cover the incident.

He said: “You pay a lot of money for insurance so you can only hope they will cover it.

“But, if they don’t, I have no idea what I’ll do. I didn’t get any sleep last night thinking about it.”

Mr Burnside, originally from Inverness, was a chef before starting his van business four years ago.

However, he is sure that he will be back in his van if he hears good news from the insurance company on Monday.

“This is my only income and a family business, as my wife and 16-year-old daughter also help me.

“We’ll be back if we can.”

Inverness locals ‘gutted’ after fire destroys Smithton’s fish and chip van

Smithton residents and loyal customers across Inverness and its surrounding areas were shocked after Mr Burnside posted pictures of the scorched van on Facebook.

“I’m gutted. I always come to the van when I’m up at Inverness. Hope you get back on your feet,” one said

The Fish and Chip Van is very popular in Inverness.

Another person posted: “Oh no! Glad no one was hurt, but what a shame. Hope you get sorted soon.”

Mr Burnside told the P&J he has been “inundated” with support from neighbours and customers.

“I’ve had so many calls from clients and locals asking me how I’m doing; they’ve been phenomenal,” he concluded.

