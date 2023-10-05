Inverness chipper duped by cruel prankster who ordered 32 fish suppers then failed to collect them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness chipper duped by cruel prankster who ordered 32 fish suppers then failed to collect them

The Redshank ended up giving away hundreds of pounds worth of food for free.

By Bailey Moreton
Co-owners of The Redshank Catering Co., husband and wife team Ann Marie Ross and Jamie Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Co-owners of The Redshank Catering Co., husband and wife team Ann Marie Ross and Jamie Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

An Inverness chipper was dealt a blow to both their spirits and bottom line after a shameless prankster ordered 32 fish suppers – then failed to collect them.

The Redshank, at the city’s marina, ended up giving the food away for free to save it from going to waste on Wednesday October 4.

The suppers, worth hundreds of pounds, were gone within 20 minutes.

And while owners Anne Marie and Jamie Ross were disappointed to be caught out, they made the most of the situation.

Anne Marie explained that the order came from a company they had worked with in the past.

And while it was larger than usual, the team did not suspect anything.

Inverness chipper put order together in good faith

She told The P&J: “It was done under good faith; due to the fact we had ties with this company as it was.

“We have been in business five years, so we know, yes take deposits, yes take information.

“It was a last-minute booking that we thought we were doing maybe a nice thing to accommodate a business that we had already worked with.”

But it turned out the person had ordered using the company name as a guise and never picked up the order.

Mrs Ross said: “I think we would have felt a lot worse if people didn’t take it.

“I think we would have felt it was a complete waste of food, staff costs, and delivery costs.

“There’s a whole list of costs that go into a portion, that maybe people underestimate the process from that actually gets it from the boat to the box.”

A serving of fish and chips ready to be collected at the Redshank. On Wednesday the Inverness chipper pre-prepared 32 orders that were never picked up. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Redshank operates a van overlooked by the Kessock Bridge in the Smithton Industrial Estate and recently opened a spot in the Victorian Market in the city centre.

Mrs Ross said they already take save-the-date deposits and pre-payment for early bookings but got caught out this time.

Now they may have to re-consider taking new customers looking to pre-order and will have to take down a “lot more details” for pre-existing customers, some of whom have been coming to the shop for years.

She said: “That’s not the customer service we want to put across, we’ve always put our customers first.”

While the loss financially is not insignificant, there are other things down the line, like charities looking for donations or raffle prizes, that may be impacted by the cruel prank.

“It’s irrelevant the cost we’re out, we did it in good faith and that was the thing for us.”

‘We just hope people got full bellies out of it and enjoyed the fish’

While it was a bitter pill to swallow, Ross said she was heartened by the response the restaurant’s post on Facebook got from not just residents, but other local businesses.

Nicole MacRae wrote: “I’m sorry that you got scammed, but nice to see that you turned out into something positive, a very kind gesture.”

Fellow Inverness chipper Mcleods Fish & Chips wrote: “Sorry to hear this guys!!

“Disgraceful stuff!! Huge waste of money and great quality haddock.”

Mrs Ross added: “We dealt with the situation that we had at hand as best as we could.

“Instead of losing the stock, we just hope people got full bellies out of it and enjoyed the fish that they got.

“You could fit and be upset about it, or you can just have to take it as it is.”

Oban chip shop owner hits back after £4.80 bag of chips sparks outrage

